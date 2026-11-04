Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Says 73 Lakh Farmers Received Financial Aid of ₹5000, Payments To 95% Farmers To Be Disbursed In 2 Days | VIDEO | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, stated that the state government has begun disbursing Rs 5,000 financial assistance to drought-affected farmers, with 73 lakh beneficiaries having received the payment so far.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said approximately 95 per cent of farmers covered by the current disbursement had received the assistance, while the remaining payments would be completed within the next two days.

95 Per Cent Farmers Will Receive Aid In Two Days: Fadnavis

“So far, 73 lakh farmers in the state have received the advance aid," the chief minister said. "Nearly 95 per cent farmers will receive the assistance in the next two days. In about 5 per cent of cases, the farmers' accounts have certain technical problems."

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He assured farmers that the government was working to resolve these problems and ensure the money was credited at the earliest.

Fadnavis also reiterated the Mahayuti government's commitment to supporting farmers affected by drought, saying eligible beneficiaries would receive assistance under the various relief schemes introduced by the state.

₹4,764 Crore Disbursed Under Farm Loan Waiver Scheme

Referring to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers' Loan Waiver Scheme, Fadnavis said the government had deposited ₹4,764 crore into farmers' bank accounts.

“Under the scheme of Ahilya Devi Holkar Karjum Afi Yojana, we have deposited Rs 4,764 crores in the accounts of 4,86,000 farmers. And the money that we have deposited today, most of the farmers are from Marathwada,” the Chief Minister said.

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305 Talukas Declared Drought-Affected In Maharashtra

The financial assistance follows after the state government declared 305 talukas as drought-affected and announced a package of relief measures. The assistance is being transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Apart from the financial assistance, the state government announced several relief measures, including concessions in land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and suspension of recovery of agriculture-related loans.

Other measures include concessions on electricity bills for agricultural pumps and examination fee waivers for school and college students in affected areas.