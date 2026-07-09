Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pushes Redevelopment Of Mumbai Buildings Hit By Airport Zone Restrictions | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed authorities to accelerate the redevelopment of buildings affected by restrictions in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport funnel zone and the Juhu Military Transmission Station, while calling for policy changes to make such projects commercially viable. Chairing a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, he asked all concerned agencies to expedite redevelopment of old buildings in Santacruz, Vile Parle and Kurla, which fall within the airport funnel zone.

Fadnavis instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to finalise a policy on the utilisation of Floor Space Index (FSI) potential for redevelopment projects in the restricted funnel zone. He directed the civic body to examine whether additional FSI could be clubbed with adjoining or nearby developments, similar to the mechanism adopted in road widening projects. He also called for granting higher FSI based on road width to make redevelopment of affected properties financially viable.

Redevelopment policy push

The Chief Minister further directed officials to undertake comprehensive mapping of all buildings impacted by funnel zone restrictions and speed up redevelopment proposals for structures affected by the Juhu Military Transmission Station restrictions. He emphasised that the Urban Development Department should coordinate redevelopment across agencies, including the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), MHADA and CIDCO, to ensure timely implementation.

The review meeting was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, MLAs Amit Satam and Parag Alavani, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Aseem Kumar Gupta, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other senior officials.

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