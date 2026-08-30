Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis Conferred Honorary Degree From VNMKV For Contributions To Agriculture & Water Conservation |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday was conferred with an honorary degree by Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (VNMKV), Parbhani, in recognition of his contributions to agriculture, water conservation and other areas of sustainable development.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), which shared pictures of Fadnavis receiving the honorary degree on X (formerly Twitter), the degree was announced on December 11, 2025. It recognises his work in agriculture, sustainable rural development, water conservation, renewable energy and farmers’ welfare.

The honorary degree was formally handed over to Fadnavis at his residence, ‘Ramgiri’, in Nagpur by VNMKV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Indra Mani.

Fadnavis reviews Gorewada Zoo development

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Fadnavis also chaired a review meeting on the ongoing development works at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur. Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a review meeting regarding the works at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park.

Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली बाळासाहेब ठाकरे गोरेवाडा… pic.twitter.com/1N3vWumznV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 30, 2026

Following his visit to the zoological park, Fadnavis took to X and shared his experience of observing the wildlife. He wrote, “Today, I visited Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur and enjoyed the pleasure of wildlife observation. Seeing the animals and birds roaming freely in the forest brought a sense of joy to my mind.”

He further said that efforts have been underway for several years to develop the zoo and promote wildlife conservation. He noted that the Indian Safari has already been launched following the establishment of the rescue centre, while efforts are underway to start the African Safari next year.

Fadnavis said the African Safari, featuring the ‘Big Five’ animals, is expected to become a major attraction for tourists.

The Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park is spread across 1,914 hectares of forest land in Nagpur and serves as a wildlife park and safari destination. It houses more than 50 species of animals and over 200 species of birds in a protected dry-deciduous forest environment.

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