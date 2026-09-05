Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Breaks Handi With Coconut As Dahi Handi Fever Grips Mumbai; Urges All To Celebrate ‘Joyfully & Safely’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday joined Dahi Handi celebrations organised by Rajyog Pratishthan in Mumbai's Worli, where he was seen breaking the handi with a coconut amid enthusiastic Janmashtami festivities across the city.

Visuals shared X showed Fadnavis breaking the handi with a coconut as Govindas and other participants cheered. The Chief Minister was also felicitated with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers on the occasion.

नशामुक्त महाराष्ट्र, निरोगी महाराष्ट्र



🪈Joined the celebrations of the 'Dahi Handi Utsav 2026', organized by Rajyog Pratishthan, Mumbai at Worli and celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm and festive spirit alongside the Govindas.



🪈 राजयोग प्रतिष्ठान, मुंबई द्वारा वरळी… pic.twitter.com/OkwrqjVgke — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 5, 2026

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis also attended Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar along with BJP MLA Ram Kadam, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and other leaders.

‘We should help others’

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis highlighted the significance of Dahi Handi and said the tradition carries a message of sharing and helping others.

“We break the pot, and we share the food inside with others because that means we should help others in times of need and be there for them,” Fadnavis said.

He also highlighted the Dahi Handi celebrations organised every year by Ram Kadam in his constituency and extended his Janmashtami greetings to the Govindas and others present at the event.

‘Drug-free India, drug-free Maharashtra’

Extending his wishes to people on Janmashtami, Fadnavis said the Dahi Handi event was being organised around the theme of a “Drug-Free India, Drug-Free Maharashtra”.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "My best wishes to all my fellow citizens on Janmashtami. The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai. This event is being organised around the theme of a 'Drug-free India, Drug-free… pic.twitter.com/li40PCifem — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

“My best wishes to all my fellow citizens on Janmashtami. The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai. This event is being organised around the theme of a 'Drug-free India, Drug-free Maharashtra.' I extend my best wishes to all the 'Govindas' and urge everyone to celebrate this festival joyfully and safely,” Fadnavis said.

Dahi Handi fever grips Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai came alive with Dahi Handi festivities on Saturday, with celebrations taking place across several parts of the city.

Large crowds gathered at various venues to watch Govinda teams form towering human pyramids to reach and break handis suspended high above the ground. Participants and spectators were seen dancing and cheering as the city marked Krishna Janmashtami with festive fervour.

Mumbai: Preparations are underway at the Sri Sai Datta Mitra Mandal for the Dahi Handi celebrations.



Women devotees traditionally gather at the venue and participate in breaking the Dahi Handi. pic.twitter.com/mwyJJAWj4M — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

During Dahi Handi, Govinda teams form multi-tiered human pyramids to reach and break earthen pots traditionally filled with curd, milk or butter, recreating an episode associated with Lord Krishna's childhood.

Visuals of celebrations from different parts of Mumbai also surfaced online, showing several prominent Govinda teams participating in the festivities.

Celebrations were in full swing in Borivali, where Govinda teams formed multi-tiered pyramids and attempted to break suspended handis as large crowds watched.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Dahi Handi celebrations are in full flow across Borivali and the rest of Mumbai. As part of the Gokulashtami festivities marking the birth of Lord Krishna, participants form multi-tiered human pyramids and break suspended curd-filled clay pots.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/prI5GO71Tg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2026

Even several Bollywood celebrities and other prominent personalities also joined Janmashtami and Dahi Handi events across Mumbai, adding to the festive atmosphere.