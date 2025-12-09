Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict Action | Youtube/ Maharashtra Assembly Live

Nagpur: Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday that a chargesheet will be filed soon in the Phaltan lady doctor suicide case. He assured the house that no guilty person will be spared in the sensational case, in which a government medical officer ended her life after writing a note on her palm blaming two police officers.

Questions Raised by BJP and Congress Members

During question hour, BJP’s Ameet Satam and others sought details about the progress of the investigation and whether anyone else besides the two accused police personnel was involved. Congress members Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole also demanded strict action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sensitive Investigation Under IPS Officer

Fadnavis said the matter is being handled with full sensitivity, as the victim came from a poor background and rose to become a government medical officer. An IPS rank lady officer is leading the probe, and the chargesheet is expected to be filed within 60 days of the incident.

Findings So Far

The investigation has confirmed that the death was suicide by hanging and the handwriting on the palm note belonged to the doctor. The accused police officer allegedly sexually exploited her under false promise of marriage, and she was tasked with issuing fitness certificates for accused in police cases.

Action Against Illegal Gutka and Tobacco Sales

In response to queries about illegal sales of banned gutka and tobacco within 100 meters of schools and colleges, Fadnavis admitted that culprits often evade punishment due to easy bail. He stated that MCoCA provisions will be invoked to deter offenders, with a stricter vigil in Bhivandi, a known transit point for illicit trade.

Special Hostels for OBC Students

Minister Atul Save assured the house that proactive measures are underway to establish special hostels for OBC students. Fadnavis added that district collectors have been instructed to provide accommodation where such hostels are not yet available, noting that the problem persists in only four districts of the MMR region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/