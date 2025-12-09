 Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict Action

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict Action

During question hour, BJP’s Ameet Satam and others sought details about the progress of the investigation and whether anyone else besides the two accused police personnel was involved. Congress members Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole also demanded strict action.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict Action | Youtube/ Maharashtra Assembly Live

Nagpur: Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday that a chargesheet will be filed soon in the Phaltan lady doctor suicide case. He assured the house that no guilty person will be spared in the sensational case, in which a government medical officer ended her life after writing a note on her palm blaming two police officers.

Questions Raised by BJP and Congress Members

During question hour, BJP’s Ameet Satam and others sought details about the progress of the investigation and whether anyone else besides the two accused police personnel was involved. Congress members Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole also demanded strict action.

Sensitive Investigation Under IPS Officer

FPJ Shorts
Parliamentary Panel Flags Decline In Access To Education Loans Amid Rising Costs
Parliamentary Panel Flags Decline In Access To Education Loans Amid Rising Costs
Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After Hit-And-Run Accident
Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After Hit-And-Run Accident
Sudha Murty Urges Govt To Make ‘Vande Mataram’ Mandatory In Schools
Sudha Murty Urges Govt To Make ‘Vande Mataram’ Mandatory In Schools
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw

Fadnavis said the matter is being handled with full sensitivity, as the victim came from a poor background and rose to become a government medical officer. An IPS rank lady officer is leading the probe, and the chargesheet is expected to be filed within 60 days of the incident.

Findings So Far

The investigation has confirmed that the death was suicide by hanging and the handwriting on the palm note belonged to the doctor. The accused police officer allegedly sexually exploited her under false promise of marriage, and she was tasked with issuing fitness certificates for accused in police cases.

Read Also
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25...
article-image

Action Against Illegal Gutka and Tobacco Sales

In response to queries about illegal sales of banned gutka and tobacco within 100 meters of schools and colleges, Fadnavis admitted that culprits often evade punishment due to easy bail. He stated that MCoCA provisions will be invoked to deter offenders, with a stricter vigil in Bhivandi, a known transit point for illicit trade.

Special Hostels for OBC Students

Minister Atul Save assured the house that proactive measures are underway to establish special hostels for OBC students. Fadnavis added that district collectors have been instructed to provide accommodation where such hostels are not yet available, noting that the problem persists in only four districts of the MMR region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After...

Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After...

Alert Mumbaikars! BMC To Conduct 24-Hr Pipeline Work Across Multiple Wards; Major Water Cuts On Dec...

Alert Mumbaikars! BMC To Conduct 24-Hr Pipeline Work Across Multiple Wards; Major Water Cuts On Dec...

Mumbai Youth Congress Stages Airport Protest, Seeks Civil Aviation Minister’s Resignation Over...

Mumbai Youth Congress Stages Airport Protest, Seeks Civil Aviation Minister’s Resignation Over...

Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Mumbai Fire Brigade To Inspect Hotels, Pubs & Malls From Dec 22-28; Violators...

Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Mumbai Fire Brigade To Inspect Hotels, Pubs & Malls From Dec 22-28; Violators...

Mumbai Airport Hit By 2,380 IndiGo Flight Disruptions In 8 Days; MoCA Steps In for Review

Mumbai Airport Hit By 2,380 IndiGo Flight Disruptions In 8 Days; MoCA Steps In for Review