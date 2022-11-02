Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s OSD receives death threat from Naxals | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr Rahul Gethe received a death threat suspected to have been sent by the Naxals.

The CM and the police have taken a serious note of the threat. Dr Gethe has handed over the letter to the Navi Mumbai police who are investigating it. Dr Gethe has been Mr Shinde’s OSD for over five years.

The threat letter, written in red link, was delivered to Dr Gethe’s residence by the CPI Committee Bhamragad, Erapalli. It began with Jai Lal Salam Jai Kisan and ended with the “last warning”. The letter read, “Dr Gethe is riding on a high horse.

He is causing damage to us in Gadchiroli. We are going to take revenge soon. Already a call has been given for his death. Let the Maharashtra government take as much responsibility as it can.” The letter coincided with Mr Shinde’s visit to Gadchiroli during Diwali when he was accompanied by Dr Gethe.

During his tenure as the Gadchiroli district guardian minister, Mr Shinde had launched a slew of development projects and Dr Gethe was assigned the job to pursue the development of these projects, which was opposed by the Naxals