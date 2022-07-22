Uddhav Thackeray refused special security to Eknath Shinde after Naxal threats, claims Sena MLA Suhas Kande

Essential to get out of 'unnatural' MVA alliance for Shiv Sena's survival: Rebel Eknath Shinde after Uddhav Thackeray's address | PTI

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande made an explosive statement claiming former CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked the then Home Minister Shamburaj Desai not to grant additional security to Eknath Shinde after death threats from Naxalites.

“When Eknath Shinde received death threats from the Naxalites, both the Home Ministers (state and cabinet) considered giving him Z Plus security. But Uddhav Thackeray called Shambhuraj Desai early morning and told not to provide security to Eknath Shinde,” claimed Suhas Kande.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the guardian minister of the Gadchiroli district and urban development minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Naxalites had threatened to kill Eknath Shinde to avenge the killing of their cadres in the Gadchiroli district. Twenty-six Naxalites, including one of their top commanders, were gunned down in November 2021 in a police encounter at Gadchiroli. A threat letter was sent to the Thane residence of Eknath Shinde following which his security was heightened.

The allegation made by MLA Suhas Kande supporting the Eknath Shinde group of rebel Shiv Sena claimed the order not to provide Z Plus security to Eknath Shinde came from Varsha Bungalow.

Kande alleged that Eknath Shinde was denied security due to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s instructions. Intelligence agencies had reported that Shinde’s life was under threat by Naxalites from Gadchiroli and the Home Department had decided to provide Z Plus security to Shinde.

He claimed that after the decision to give Z Plus security to Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray called the then Home Minister Shambhuraj Desai and instructed him to reject the Z Plus security arrangement.

“Why was the son of soil Marathi manoos not provided with security even though was receiving death threats while fighting against Naxalites? On the contrary, why was Z Plus security given to those who were against Hindutva?” questioned Suhas Kande.

Kande further added that he plans to meet Aaditya Thackeray and ask these questions to him during the latter's tour to Nashik and Manmad. “Aaditya Thackeray has come to Manmad only once so far. He has not contributed even one percent in the development of Manmad,” he challenged.