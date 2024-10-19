 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village; Here's What Happened Next
The sudden stop puzzled the Chief Minister, who instructed his driver to pull over. As the vehicle came to a halt, the women approached him, asking if he recognized them. Some of the women shared a close bond with his mother, prompting the Chief Minister to recognize them immediately.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village | Kalpesh Mhamunkar

Mumbai: Taking a brief respite from political duties, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spent two days in his native village of Dare in Satara district. While leaving for Mumbai after a day of rest, his motorcade was unexpectedly halted by a group of local women.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village | Kalpesh Mhamunkar

The sudden stop puzzled the Chief Minister, who instructed his driver to pull over. As the vehicle came to a halt, the women approached him, asking if he recognized them. Some of the women shared a close bond with his mother, prompting the Chief Minister to recognize them immediately. They inquired about his well-being, and he respectfully bent down to seek their blessings.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village | Kalpesh Mhamunkar

Shinde then asked whether they had received funds from the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana." The women nodded affirmatively and, without delay, presented him with a ceremonial plate for an aarti, lovingly blessing him in the middle of the road. They expressed their wishes for the return of his government to power.

Helicopter Returns To Dare Due To Bad Weather

After bidding farewell to the women, the Chief Minister boarded a helicopter to return to Mumbai. However, due to bad weather, the helicopter had to land back in Dare. This experience underscored the support he enjoys from countless mothers and sisters in the state, reaffirming his belief that no challenge can deter him when blessed by their love.

