CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Just when it seemed that the Mahayvuti was in cruise mode, there has arisen a sudden, vociferous demand by the Shiv Sena to project Chiel Minister Eknath Shinde as the CM face in the upcoming state assembly election.

On Wednesday, when Mahayut leaders, including CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were addressing the media, a question was asked about its CM face. At that time, Fadnavis had said, "Our CM is here” pointing at Shinde. This was taken as an endorsement by the state BJP for Shinde to be the CM once again.

Punha Ekanth Shinde ch Mukhya Mantri: Shiv Sena

When it was perceived that everything was smooth and going well, Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha member from Kalyan and son of CM Shinde convened a meeting with the party office bearers on Friday at Shivaji Mandir, Dadar. Here it was made loud and clear that the party wants CM Shinde to be projected as the CM face. A short film labelled as "Punha Ekanth Shinde ch Mukhya Mantri" (Ekanth Shinde as CM once again) was also released prior to the meeting.

Political sources say it indicates that all was not well and the meeting called by the MP son was a clear indication that the Shiv Sena has devised its strategy for the assembly elections. According to them, during one of his recent meetings with senior BJP leaders, Shinde demanded that he should be projected as the CM face but no concrete assurance was given.

Meanwhile, during the meeting at Dadar, the Sena leaders chanted slogans in support of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister. Those present for the meeting includes Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, MP Ravindra Waikar, MLC Manisha Kayande, Ex MP Rahul Shewale and others.

Sena MLAs Praising Eknath Shinde

According to the agency reports, Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande praised the CM and said, "Nath ke Nath, Eknath Shinde hai." "Eknath Shinde is a people's person, he is a supreme being who always comes forward to help us and others," said Lande.

Magathane MLA Prakash Surve took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and said, "Everybody knows who is the real traitor. I organized a marathon in the national park earlier, we got tired of waiting but these people Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray never picked up our calls.These people are not helpful, they are just pretenders, they should be really ousted."

Addressing the meeting, Shirkant Shinde said that it was a question of working for one month, we want a Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra. We just need to go to the people and make them aware of the government schemes. No matter how much the opposition may abuse him, the people have great love for Eknath Shinde.

MLC Manisha Kayande said the alliance is contesting the election under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

As the ruling Mahayuti alliance gears up for Maharashtra assembly polls next month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emerged as an influential political figure who seeks to balance tradition with modernity, effectively handles a crisis and delivers on promises.