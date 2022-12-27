Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passes resolution on interstate border row with Karnataka

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Nagpur: Days after Karnataka passed resolution on the border row, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, moved a resolution to condemn their counterpart's anti-Marathi speaking public stance which was unanimously passed in the assembly through voice vote.

The resolution aims to pursue a legal battle in the Supreme Court and merge 865 Marathi-speaking villages with Maharashtra along with Belagavi, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, and Bhalki cities.

‘’The state government remains firmly and with full commitment with the Marathi speaking people from 865 villages,’’ the resolution reads.

According to the resolution, the state government will urge the Union government to implement the decisions made at the meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the border dispute with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Besides, the Union government will reprimand the Karnataka government to guarantee the security of the Marathi speaking people from 865 villages.

‘’Maharashtra government has already respected the will of the Marathi speaking people from 865 villages for their inclusion in the state. The government has provided a slew of amenities and facilities for social, education and economic development. The government has also provided a slew of concessions including the benefit under the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund, special incentive for the admission in engineering and medical education and for pre-training for Indian Administrative Service,’’ the resolution says.