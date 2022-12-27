e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passes resolution on interstate border row with Karnataka

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passes resolution on interstate border row with Karnataka

The resolution aims to pursue a legal battle in the Supreme Court and merge 865 Marathi-speaking villages with Maharashtra along with Belagavi, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, and Bhalki cities.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI
Follow us on

Nagpur: Days after Karnataka passed resolution on the border row, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, moved a resolution to condemn their counterpart's anti-Marathi speaking public stance which was unanimously passed in the assembly through voice vote.

The resolution aims to pursue a legal battle in the Supreme Court and merge 865 Marathi-speaking villages with Maharashtra along with Belagavi, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, and Bhalki cities.

‘’The state government remains firmly and with full commitment with the Marathi speaking people from 865 villages,’’ the resolution reads.

According to the resolution, the state government will urge the Union government to implement the decisions made at the meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the border dispute with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Besides, the Union government will reprimand the Karnataka government to guarantee the security of the Marathi speaking people from 865 villages. 

Read Also
After Karnataka's statement on border row, Maharashtra says it will move 10 times stronger...
article-image

‘’Maharashtra government has already respected the will of the Marathi speaking people from 865 villages for their inclusion in the state. The government has provided a slew of amenities and facilities for social, education and economic development. The government has also provided a slew of concessions including the benefit under the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund, special incentive for the admission in engineering and medical education and for pre-training for Indian Administrative Service,’’ the resolution says.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CBI moves Bombay HC for extension of effective bail of Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: CBI moves Bombay HC for extension of effective bail of Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution over border row with Karnataka

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution over border row with Karnataka

Navi Mumbai: NMMC completes first round of special Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Navi Mumbai: NMMC completes first round of special Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Navi Mumbai: Civic body ramps up testing after active cases tally reaches 4

Navi Mumbai: Civic body ramps up testing after active cases tally reaches 4

Thane: 22-year-old woman duped of more than 3 lakhs in crypto scam

Thane: 22-year-old woman duped of more than 3 lakhs in crypto scam