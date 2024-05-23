Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Takes Stock Of Marathwada Drought Situation

CM Eknath Shinde conducts review meeting | X/@mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday conducted a review meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to assess the draught-like situation that has gripped the region of Marathwada and take stock of the arrangements made by the administration in the region. Guardian ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil along with district collectors and zonal collectors of the region attended the meeting.

Addressing the media Shinde said, "1,837 water tankers are providing water to 1,250 villages of Marathwada. Directions have been issued from the level of Gramsevak to Talathi to increase the number of water tankers and fodder if needed. They have also been told to submit their requirements to the district administration."

Shinde added that there was enough fodder to feed animals as the government had been providing money through the District Planning and Development Councils (DPDC) funds to grow grass used for animal fodder.

"I have issued directions to provide drinking water and to keep aside people’s pending water bills of people," said Shinde and added that they would take a decision regarding water bills later and that everyone needed to get water.

Shinde also said that people selling fertilizers and seeds to farmers would be put behind bars and directed district officials to conduct panchnamas to measure losses faced by farmers due to unseasonal rain so that the government can provide aid. He gave suggestions to increase water storage in villages.

The chief minister also highlighted the work done by NGOs like Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation, Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foundation, Nana Patekar’s Naam Foundation and individuals like actor Makarand Anaspure to promote and facilitate rainwater conservation in the villages across Marathwada.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district collector on Wednesday put restrictions on the transport of fodder and banned all construction activity till June 12. Congress state President Nana Patole had also demanded that the model code of conduct be diluted considering the draught-like situation in the state.