Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Plays Hardball, Holds Ground Amid Pressure To Hand Over Reins To Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: The political drama surrounding Maharashtra’s leadership took an abrupt turn on Monday night with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacting adversely to the buzz that he would have to vacate his position for Devendra Fadnavis. The buzz instantly raised fresh questions about the delicate equations within the alliance.

These reports from New Delhi indicated that Shinde, who was supposed to be in the capital for ostensibly attending a wedding reception, had cancelled his engagements in a marked display of displeasure. The wedding of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter had been the pretext for both Shinde and Fadnavis’ trip to Delhi, which was supposed to serve as a meeting ground. Interestingly, Fadnavis was present at the wedding and was expected to return to Mumbai late at night.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Submit His Resignation To Governor Today

The significance of Maharashtra, both politically and economically, cannot be overstated. It is at this critical juncture that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday, possibly to mediate in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes power struggle. Shah’s intervention is crucial as the BJP grapples with a pushback from Shinde, whose allies in the Shiv Sena feel that the leadership change is not in sync with the popular surge.

Argument Made By Shinde's Supporters

Shinde’s supporters argue that his leadership is integral, particularly as the state heads towards crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. One section strongly feels Shinde should hold his position till the BMC polls are over. They point to the success of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, implemented under his tenure, which had helped consolidate support for the alliance. Shinde’s team also cites Bihar’s instance, where Nitish Kumar remained Chief Minister despite the BJP emerging as the largest party, suggesting that the same logic should apply in Maharashtra. The BJP, however, faces immense pressure from both its own ranks and the RSS to hand over the reins to Fadnavis, who has long been seen as the natural choice for the position.

The BJP leadership is believed to be negotiating a compromise that would see Shinde accepting the role of Deputy Chief Minister, with substantial portfolio responsibilities, while Fadnavis takes the top job. Ajit Pawar, from the Nationalist Congress Party, is likely to join the arrangement as another Deputy CM, given his stronger alignment with Fadnavis rather than with Shinde.

Amit Shah's Strategic Maneuverings To Play A Key Role

As political fortunes swirl in the western state, Shah’s strategic maneuverings will likely determine whether this leadership shuffle can proceed without further fracturing the delicate coalition. Political watchers are bracing for what could be a decisive moment in Maharashtra's turbulent political landscape.