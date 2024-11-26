 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Submit His Resignation To Governor Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Submit His Resignation To Governor Today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Submit His Resignation To Governor Today

As discussion continues over the choice of the next Chief Minister, Deputy CM and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is widely regarded as a leading contender for the position.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly set to submit his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan today at 11 AM.

After the Mahayuti alliance's thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, suspense over who will be the state's new Chief Minister continues.

Amid speculations about the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has reportedly urged his supporters not to gather at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in South Mumbai to campaign for his continuation in the role.

In a social media post, Shinde stated, "After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will once again be formed in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and remain united today."

FPJ Shorts
Chandigarh: Crude Bombs Hurled At Club Owned By Renowned Punjabi Singer In Sector 26, 2 Blasts Reported; Visuals Surface
Chandigarh: Crude Bombs Hurled At Club Owned By Renowned Punjabi Singer In Sector 26, 2 Blasts Reported; Visuals Surface
'Stop Crying': Simi Garewal SLAMS Swara Bhasker, Sanjay Raut & Opposition Leaders Blaming EVMs After Losing Maharashtra Elections
'Stop Crying': Simi Garewal SLAMS Swara Bhasker, Sanjay Raut & Opposition Leaders Blaming EVMs After Losing Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December 2024
Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December 2024
'Like Father To Me': Bassist Mohini Dey SLAMS Media For 'Vulgarising' Her Bond With AR Rahman, Questioning Timing Of Their Divorces
'Like Father To Me': Bassist Mohini Dey SLAMS Media For 'Vulgarising' Her Bond With AR Rahman, Questioning Timing Of Their Divorces

"Out of love for me, some people have asked others to gather and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your affection. However, I appeal to everyone not to assemble in my support in such a manner," he added.

Read Also
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: RSS Insists Devendra Fadnavis For CM, Seeks Political...
article-image

The Mahayuti Alliance secured a decisive win in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, clinching 230 out of 288 seats. According to the Election Commission’s announcement on Saturday, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar—won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

As discussion continues over the choice of the next Chief Minister, Deputy CM and former two-term CM Devendra Fadnavis is widely regarded as a leading contender for the position.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December...

Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December...

Shashikant Ruia, Founder Of Essar Group, Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles His Death, Calls Him A...

Shashikant Ruia, Founder Of Essar Group, Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles His Death, Calls Him A...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Pushes For Eknath Shinde As Chief Minister, Urges BJP To Follow...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Pushes For Eknath Shinde As Chief Minister, Urges BJP To Follow...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Faces Uphill Battle To Retain Chief Minister's Position

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Faces Uphill Battle To Retain Chief Minister's Position

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Plays Hardball, Holds Ground Amid Pressure To Hand Over Reins To Deputy...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Plays Hardball, Holds Ground Amid Pressure To Hand Over Reins To Deputy...