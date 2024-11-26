Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Submit His Resignation To Governor Today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly set to submit his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan today at 11 AM.

After the Mahayuti alliance's thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, suspense over who will be the state's new Chief Minister continues.

Amid speculations about the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has reportedly urged his supporters not to gather at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in South Mumbai to campaign for his continuation in the role.

महायुतीच्या प्रचंड विजयानंतर राज्यात पुन्हा एकदा आपले सरकार स्थापन होणार आहे. महायुती म्हणून आपण एकत्रित निवडणूक लढवली आणि आजही एकत्रच आहोत. माझ्यावरील प्रेमापोटी काही मंडळींनी सर्वांना एकत्र जमण्याचे, मुंबईत येण्याचे आवाहन केले आहे. तुमच्या या प्रेमासाठी मी अत्यंत मनापासून ऋणी… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 25, 2024

In a social media post, Shinde stated, "After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will once again be formed in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and remain united today."

"Out of love for me, some people have asked others to gather and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your affection. However, I appeal to everyone not to assemble in my support in such a manner," he added.

The Mahayuti Alliance secured a decisive win in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, clinching 230 out of 288 seats. According to the Election Commission’s announcement on Saturday, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar—won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

As discussion continues over the choice of the next Chief Minister, Deputy CM and former two-term CM Devendra Fadnavis is widely regarded as a leading contender for the position.