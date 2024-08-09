 Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Orders Urgent Pothole Repairs On Key Highways, Implements Traffic Regulations For Ganesh Chaturthi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued urgent directives for the repair of potholes on major highways including the Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:23 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued urgent directives for the repair of potholes on major highways including the Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes. The instructions, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and improving road safety, include the use of advanced materials such as Rapid Quick Setting Hardener and M60 technology.

Shinde emphasized the need for immediate and high-quality repairs on these highways, citing the severe deterioration of the Nashik-Bhiwandi road due to the monsoon. He stressed that repairs should be executed swiftly and with adherence to high standards. He also called for the use of precast panels where repair timelines are extended. Any hindrance to the repair work should result in criminal charges against the obstructors.

In a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House, attended by senior officials including the Chief Secretary Dr. I.S. Chahal, Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh, and various district collectors and police commissioners, Shinde discussed traffic management strategies for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The meeting also addressed the need for increased traffic wardens and effective regulation of heavy vehicles coming from JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) to prevent further congestion.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Konkan Division Commissioner to issue a consolidated notification regarding the regulation of heavy vehicles, including the establishment of parking lots for such vehicles along the Nashik highway at Sonale, Padgha, and Asangaon. He has also mandated that heavy traffic be restricted during peak hours from 7 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 11 PM.

Additionally, Shinde directed that regular updates on the progress of these repair works be monitored, and immediate actions be taken to address any delays or deficiencies in road maintenance. The government is committed to ensuring that these directives are implemented effectively to provide relief to commuters and enhance road safety.

