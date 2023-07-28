Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Mocks Uddhav Thackeray's 'Vanity Van Tour' To Landslide-Hit Irshalwadi

Eknath Shinde |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde didn't hold back in mocking Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's recent tour of Irshalwadi, referring to it as a "vanity van tour" and playfully terming Thackeray's recent interview as a "Domestic interview." Shinde also took a jab at Thackeray's attitude of not leaving home while highlighting his government's achievements over the past year.

Though CM Shinde had been silent for a couple of days amid criticism from the BJP and MNS about Thackeray's podcast interview conducted by party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, he finally spoke up during the legislative assembly session after the question hour.

Shinde highlighted his government's active approach, stating, "This government is not just about slogans like 'my family, my responsibility.' We take action and hit the road to get things done. 'Work from home' is not our way."

He proudly mentioned the government's support for the people affected by the landslide at Irashalwadi and the flood victims. Shinde emphasised that the government is dedicated to serving the common people, farmers, workers, and laborers.

Shinde couldn't resist making a comparison when he spoke of his visit to Irashalwadi, saying, "I went there on my feet, while some people chose to use a vanity van. I don't want to boast, but when we reached there, the area was covered in mud. I mention this because some people blame me for it."

Taking aim at the critics who label their initiatives as a "double engine jibe," Shinde reaffirmed their commitment to the people, saying, "We are trained under Balasaheb Thackeray, and that's why we started the program 'Shasan Tumchya Dari' to reach out to the people. We have taken the government to their doorstep. We didn't shut ourselves inside when people came to meet us, unlike some others. They won't understand the importance of our approach."

In a playful tone, Shinde added, "They just waste the steam of their mouth," further hitting out at Thackeray's way of handling things.

