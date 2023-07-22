Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Rushes To Delhi; To Meet PM Modi, HM Shah Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's unanticipated visit to Delhi, leaving his Deputy Chief Ministers and another prominent political figure behind, has piqued curiosity among political observers; he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Shinde's meetings with PM Modi, HM Shah, and other senior BJP leaders have stirred discussions about potential political developments. Speculations abound regarding cabinet expansion, the dominance of Ajit Pawar's group in the state, and the possibility of leadership changes in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister's Delhi Sojourn

Late at night, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Delhi with his family, intending to stay for two days, stated a report. His solo visit has raised eyebrows, with the primary focus on meetings scheduled with Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Among the anticipated discussions, Chief Minister Shinde is expected to address the topic of cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, experts note that this dialogue is unlikely to proceed without the involvement of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, adding to the intrigue surrounding the purpose of Shinde's visit.

The Dominance of Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar's group has recently gained power in the state, obtaining the finance portfolio and other significant responsibilities. This shift in power has caused displeasure within the Shinde group, especially since accounts previously managed by them were also handed over to Pawar's group. Chief Minister Shinde is anticipated to discuss this issue during his meetings in Delhi.

Amidst speculation, rumors circulate about the possibility of Chief Minister Shinde being replaced and Ajit Pawar assuming control of the state's leadership. Such conjecture adds color to the discussions surrounding Shinde's lobbying efforts during his Delhi visit.

Multiple Visits to Delhi

This marks Chief Minister Shinde's second visit to Delhi in just three days and his fifth visit within a month. The previous trip included attending an NDA meeting and a meeting with Amit Shah. The suddenness of his latest visit has further fueled political speculations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)