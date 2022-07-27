Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde invites Vedanta Group chief to sign MoU for Rs 2.06 lakh cr project

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

A day after rolling out a red carpet for the mega investment of Rs 2.06 lakh crore in semiconductors and display fabrications, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sent a letter to the Vedanta Resources Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal to invite him for signing of MoU for the proposed project assuring slew of sops for the project development. The state cabinet, which was to approve a slew of incentives to the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, will take it up after signing the MoU.

‘’Maharashtra is an ideal investment destination and the project will play a crucial role in the Indian economy to become a $5 trillion. Maharashtra will be the fifth hub after four other countries to have a semiconductors and display fab project of such a size and with investment of Rs 2.06 lakh crore,’’ said Shinde in his letter.

The state government proposes to provide capital subsidy and subsidised rates for power, water and land. The project that is expected to come up in three phases would need 1,000 acres that has been earmarked in Talegaon in Pune district.