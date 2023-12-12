Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Initiates Measures On Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Amid Rising Road Accidents In State

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/CMO

Members of the lower house expressed grave concern on Tuesday over the increasing number of fatal road accidents in the state and urged timely steps to curb fatalities. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sharing the concern, informed the State Assembly that the Government has initiated several measures, including the construction of rumblers and a reduction of speed limits for speeding vehicles on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as the e-way express.

In response to queries from Ashok Chavan (Nanded) and others during Question Hour, Shinde mentioned that the government was contemplating changes in the process for issuing driving licenses. He highlighted the development of special tracks at 17 locations in the state for conducting driving tests before issuing licenses. Additionally, special facilities were being set up at 23 places in the state to check vehicle fitness and issue certificates for road or highway use.

Addressing the alarming number of accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Shinde explained that speed limits were fixed, rumblers were installed every 10 kilometers, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools were being used to ensure safe driving on the e-way. Members noted the difficulty in obtaining a driving license in some foreign countries due to strict procedures. Shinde claimed that after implementing measures, the number of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune expressway had significantly decreased. He also shared that over 50 lakh people had already used the Samruddhi Mahamarg within a short span since its opening.