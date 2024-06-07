Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Holds Meeting At Varsha Bungalow; Asks Newly Elected MPs To Stay Away From INDIA Parties

X/ Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Party chief Eknath Shinde has advised his newly elected MPs not to be in touch with anyone from the INDIA alliance. A meeting was organized at the official residence of CM Shinde, where all seven MPs and CM Shinde were present. Following the election results, there has been increased activity in Delhi for the formation of the government. All alliance party leaders were present in Delhi, where they selected Narendra Modi as their PM for the next five years. CM Shinde also attended the meeting on Wednesday.

According to sources, a discussion was held at Varsha Bungalow on Thursday regarding the formation of the NDA government and support for Narendra Modi. The discussion also included the allocation of ministerial berths to Shiv Sena. All the MPs will travel to Delhi late Thursday night. A feast was organized at Varsha Bungalow, where Shinde greeted all the MPs for winning the election. CM Shinde and his family members welcomed and felicitated the newly elected MPs.

Sources indicate that Shiv Sena may receive one ministerial berth and two state ministerial berths in the Modi 3.0 government. During the meeting, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Naresh Mhaske, Prataprao Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumre, Dhairyashil Mane, Ravindra Waikar, Shrirang Barne, former MP Sanjay Mandlik, Rahul Shewale, Krupal Tumane, and MLA Sanjay Shirsat were present.

It was also decided in the meeting to appoint Shrikant Shinde as the group leader of Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha. All seven MPs agreed to his name, but an official announcement will be made in Delhi.

Shiv Sena won seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Shrikan Shinde won the election from Kalyan constituency, Naresh Mhaske from Thane, Sandipan Bhumre from Aurangabad, Dhairyashil Mane from Hatkanagale, Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai North West, Shrirang Barne from Maval, and Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana constituency.