LS Election Results 2024: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Demands 2 Ministerial Berths, Party Miffed With BJP, Claims Report

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: A new twist has emerged in the Maharashtra political landscape as reports suggest that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is negotiating for ministerial positions for his party in the new cabinet. According to a News18 report, CM Shinde is allegedly demanding two ministries for his party following the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections results.

Sena Leaders Miffed With BJP Interference

Meanwhile, a report by Times Now indicates growing discontent within the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde towards the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Maharashtra. This discord surfaces just months before the state elections, further fuelled by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's decision to resign from his post, citing responsibility for the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis, while offering his resignation yesterday aimed to concentrate on his legislative role within the Maharashtra Assembly.

According to the report citing sources, Shinde camp leaders are dissatisfied with the BJP's interference in candidate selection for Lok Sabha seats such as Mumbai South, Nashik, Hingoli and Yavatmal. The leaders reportedly claimed that the BJP either imposed its candidates or contested these seats, resulting in delayed announcements.

They further argued that the Shinde Sena’s performance in the state is superior to the BJP’s and demanded that Shinde should lead the state elections without BJP's interference. Amidst these tensions, Eknath Shinde had convened a meeting of his party’s MPs at Varsha bungalow in Muumbai today to discuss cabinet positions.

Shiv Sena's Performance In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The ruling Shiv Sena faction under Shinde secured seven out of the 15 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra, including Shinde's stronghold of Thane. However, it lost two key constituencies in Mumbai to the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

The upcoming assembly elections will be critical for Shinde, as they will determine which faction is recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena following the 2022 party split. Of the 15 seats contested, the Shinde-led Sena faced direct competition from Shiv Sena (UBT) in 13 and emerged victorious in six constituencies: Thane, Kalyan, Hatkanangale, Buldhana, Aurangabad, and Maval. However, the party lost in Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central but managed to retain Mumbai North West by a narrow margin of 48 votes.

Back in 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena contested 23 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the BJP, winning 18. Post-split, the Shinde-led faction contested only 15 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls due to conflicts with alliance partners BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.