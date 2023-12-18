Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Directs Rehabilitation Plan For Naxal-Affected Displaced Persons In Gadchiroli

Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed to rehabilitate Naxal-affected displaced persons in Gadchiroli along with those who have surrendered. The meeting of the state-level committee constituted for the integrated national programme and action plan to tackle left extremism was held today. Shinde had presided over the meeting.

A high-level meeting was held at Ramgiri bungalow, which is the official residence of the chief minister Shinde in Nagpur. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department Sujata Sounik, DGP Rajneesh Seth, Additional DG (Special Operations) Praveen Salunkhe, Joint CP Jain, CRPF special IG Padmakar Ranpise and Special IG Sandeep Patil, Gadchiroli District Collector Sanjay Meena.

CM directs to create posts for 25 officers and 500 staff

The chief minister said that the money required for this rehabilitation is to be spent from the district planning development committee. He directed to appoint immediately the next of kin of the martyrs who laid their lives during special police action against Naxals who have been appointed on compassionate grounds. Asking to complete the work of modern firing range on Nagpur-Gadchiroli Road, he directed during this meeting to create posts for 25 officers and 500 staff for the new police station being formed at Gadchiroli. All these appointments would be made at the local level.

The meeting discussed bringing as early as possible the Maharashtra Public Security Act which is a public safety related bill which would prove important for preventing urban Naxal activities. The meeting also discussed development of roads in the mining corridor and mobile towers in these areas. The chief minister also directed to provide effective service of state transport buses through MSRTC in all these concerned districts.