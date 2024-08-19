 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)

The chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday. His sister Sunita Salunkhe tied a rakhi to Shinde at a small ceremony held at CM's official residence Varsha Bungalow.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
CM Ekanth Shinde celebrated Rakha Bandhan at Varsha Bungalow on Monday | PTI

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is been celebrated across Maharashtra on Monday, where a sister ties a rakhi on the wrist of her brother. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his sister too traditionally celebrated the festival.

Eknath Shinde's sister Sunita Salunkhe visited the CM's official residence Varsha bungalow in Malabar Hill in Mumbai on Monday. In an intimate ceremony, Shinde's sister tied rakhi on his wrist.

FPJ Shorts
Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria Here
Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria Here
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here

CM Shinde posted the festive wishes on X in the morning, "The relationship of brother and sister is of love and trust. Happy Rakha Bandhan to everyone."

There was a mass Rakha Bandhan ceremony organised by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Sunday where hundreds of women tied rakhi to CM Shinde. Shinde took social media handle X to thank all women for showing trust in him.

Read Also
Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,' Says CM Eknath Shinde
article-image

On the lines of Ladki Bahin Yogana and its beneficiaries, huge event has been organised. In the event too severel women tied rakhi to CM Shinde. On the occasion Shinde said that he is committed to make all sisters in Maharashtra 'independent' and 'self reliant'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)

'Election Postponed To Break Soren's Party,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Amid...

'Election Postponed To Break Soren's Party,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Amid...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From...

Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch...

Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch...