Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)

CM Ekanth Shinde celebrated Rakha Bandhan at Varsha Bungalow on Monday | PTI

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is been celebrated across Maharashtra on Monday, where a sister ties a rakhi on the wrist of her brother. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his sister too traditionally celebrated the festival.

Eknath Shinde's sister Sunita Salunkhe visited the CM's official residence Varsha bungalow in Malabar Hill in Mumbai on Monday. In an intimate ceremony, Shinde's sister tied rakhi on his wrist.

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) celebrates Raksha Bandhan at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai with his sister Sunita Salukne.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/1uGonn8825 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2024

CM Shinde posted the festive wishes on X in the morning, "The relationship of brother and sister is of love and trust. Happy Rakha Bandhan to everyone."

There was a mass Rakha Bandhan ceremony organised by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Sunday where hundreds of women tied rakhi to CM Shinde. Shinde took social media handle X to thank all women for showing trust in him.

On the lines of Ladki Bahin Yogana and its beneficiaries, huge event has been organised. In the event too severel women tied rakhi to CM Shinde. On the occasion Shinde said that he is committed to make all sisters in Maharashtra 'independent' and 'self reliant'.