Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Elderly Welfare Corporation And New Initiatives For Senior Citizens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emphasized the government's responsibility in ensuring the welfare of senior citizens, directing the implementation of effective welfare schemes for them. During a meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai to discuss policies for the elderly, Shinde announced the establishment of a dedicated Elderly Welfare Corporation. This new body will oversee the execution of all elderly care programs.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Industry Minister Uday Samant, Cleanliness and Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, Public Works Minister (Public Undertakings) Dada Bhuse, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretaries Rajesh Kumar and Sanjay Sethi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Social Justice Secretary Sumanth Bhange, UNFPA's Anuja Gulati, and All India Senior Citizens Association Vice-President Amit Tekale, among other department secretaries and representatives of social organizations working for the elderly.

Chief Minister Shinde highlighted that discussions at a recent NITI Aayog meeting focused on planning for a developed India by 2047, with a specific emphasis on the growing number of elderly citizens. He noted that preparations should start now to meet the increasing demands for senior citizen facilities. The government has already introduced the Vayoshri Scheme, which provides benefits through direct bank transfers (DBT) and offers discounts on ST travel. Future plans include setting up recreational centers in each municipal area to assist with conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's and creating self-help groups for the elderly with the support of NGOs.

Additionally, Shinde proposed a pilot project in Mumbai for vaccination against influenza and pneumonia, with plans to extend this initiative statewide through Balasaheb Thackeray's hospital network. He also expressed intent to introduce "Hospital on Wheels" to bring health services directly to seniors' doorsteps. The Chief Minister announced plans to request the central government to reinstate railway travel concessions for seniors and reduce GST on wheelchairs and medical treatments.



These measures aim to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens and ensure they receive the necessary support and care.

