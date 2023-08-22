Maharashtra: CM Directs Officials To Start Preparing For Water Scarcity Situation

Representative Image

Mumbai: Looking at the water scarcity situation across the state, the district administrations should start planning for it, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the officials on Tuesday as he reviewed the water availability across the state. Only 94 out of 358 blocks in the state have received more than average rainfall this season, the CM was told during the meeting.

“The district administrations should prepare detailed water scarcity plans and ensure judicious use of water while planning the water supply schemes. Forest department too should avoid auction of grass and store it to be used as fodder for cattle,”

Ensuring availability of funds towards fodder for cattle

Shinde directed the officials after reviewing the water scarcity situation in the state at a meeting at the Sahyadri state guest house here. He also directed officials to ensure availability of funds from the district planning and development committee (DPDC) towards fodder for cattle.

Konkan and Nagpur divisions of the state have received slight rains in recent days, while for Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur and Amravati divisions the dry spell has pulled for more than a fortnight. This has led to a situation where only 94 out of 358 blocks in the state have received more than average rainfall this season till now. Number of blocks that have received rains between 75 and 100% are 138; blocks that have received rains between 50 and 75% are 108 and 15 blocks have received rains between 25 to 50%.

In the Kharif season, which is responsible for majority of agricultural produce in the state, this year the sowing is completed on 138.4 lakh hectares. The maximum sowings have been completed only in five districts of Yavatmal, Beed, Nanded, Jalgaon and Buldana and they too are limited only to soybean and cotton crops, officials said at the meeting that was attended by DCM Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil, relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil along with senior officials of various departments. Divisional commissioners and district collectorsAbhi had joined the meeting online.

369 tankers have been engaged to supply water in 350 villages and 1319 hamlets

Currently, 369 tankers have been engaged to supply water in 350 villages and 1319 hamlets, officials added. CM Shinde said that while still there is a chance for better rainfall in the coming days, the administration needs to start preparing for precautionary measures in case of a scarcity situation; while DCM Ajit Pawar directed the officials to make DPDC funds available for procurement of more seeds for farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)