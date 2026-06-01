Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes AirTrunk CEO Robin Khuda; Exchanges Letter Of Intent For Massive ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment | Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed AirTrunk Data Centres Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda to Maharashtra and exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a major data centre project proposed in the state.

According to a post shared by Devendra Fadnavis, the Letter of Intent for land allotment was exchanged for the company's upcoming data centre project at the Raigad Pen Growth Centre (Orange City). The proposed project is expected to attract an investment of ₹2 lakh crore and will have a planned capacity of 3 GW, making it one of the largest data centre investments announced in the state.

Delighted to welcome CEO of @AirTrunk Mr. Robin Khuda, to Maharashtra!

We exchanged a Letter of Intent for land allotment at the Raigad Pen Growth Centre (Orange City) for their upcoming Data Center — a massive ₹2 Lakh Crore investment with 3 GW capacity!

Backed by… pic.twitter.com/u2kxcYukhV — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 1, 2026

Sharing details of the development, Fadnavis said he was pleased to welcome Robin Khuda and noted that the project marks a significant step towards strengthening Maharashtra's position as a leading destination for technology and digital infrastructure investments.

The Chief Minister also thanked Australian Consul-General Paul Murphy for being present during the occasion and for supporting the engagement between Maharashtra and the Australia-headquartered data centre specialist.

AirTrunk is a hyperscale data centre company that develops and operates large-scale data centre campuses for cloud service providers, content platforms and enterprise customers across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. The company is known for building and operating high-capacity digital infrastructure facilities with a focus on reliability, technological innovation, and energy and water efficiency.

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According to the company, its specialised design, construction and operational capabilities enable it to provide scalable and sustainable data centre solutions while maintaining lower build and operating costs compared to conventional market offerings.

The proposed investment is expected to further strengthen Maharashtra's growing digital infrastructure ecosystem and reinforce the state's position as a preferred destination for large-scale technology investments.

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