 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs With Indian & Russian Firms For Small Modular Reactors To Meet Electricity Needs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs With Indian & Russian Firms For Small Modular Reactors To Meet Electricity Needs

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs With Indian & Russian Firms For Small Modular Reactors To Meet Electricity Needs

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced MoUs with Indian and Russian firms to develop Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to meet future power needs, especially for data centres and industry. Speaking at Davos, officials also highlighted India’s clean energy growth, global investor interest, and new MoUs on green industry, mobility and urban planning.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Davos: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the signing of Memorandums of Understanding with an Indian and a Russian company. The Chief Minister stated that these partnerships will focus on "Small Modular Reactors" to meet the large-scale electricity needs.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statement

When asked if there have been discussions about using nuclear energy in smaller clusters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have basically taken the initiative in this regard, and the first project will probably be in Maharashtra. This is because we have signed MoUs with both an Indian government company and a Russian company.

He also said, "Now, due to the new developments in the civil utilisation of nuclear energy, we are going to develop Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)." "SMRs are a means to meet the large-scale electricity needs we will have in the coming days, especially when data centres, the circular economy, municipal corporations, the private sector, and financial institutions collaborate to fund them," he added.

FPJ Shorts
WEF Davos 2026: From Innovation City In Mumbai To ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals, Devendra Fadnavis' Mega Maharashtra Development Plan
WEF Davos 2026: From Innovation City In Mumbai To ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals, Devendra Fadnavis' Mega Maharashtra Development Plan
South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33 Lakh Units In 2025
South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33 Lakh Units In 2025
'AI To Make Routine Jobs More Productive, Skilled Workers Needed': President & CEO Of Nvidia Jensen Huang At Davos
'AI To Make Routine Jobs More Productive, Skilled Workers Needed': President & CEO Of Nvidia Jensen Huang At Davos
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In Ganga But 'Shooing' Away Poor Girl Sparks Debate
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In Ganga But 'Shooing' Away Poor Girl Sparks Debate
Read Also
From Infrastructure To Innovation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai 3.0 Roadmap At...
article-image

Meanwhile, at the ongoing Davos summit, the head of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Pradip Kumar Das, said on Wednesday that a strong clean energy system built by the Indian government over the last decade is now a model for the rest of the world. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he highlighted that India has created a perfect environment for international companies to invest in green power projects.

On The Success Of The Indian Model

Explaining the success of the Indian model, the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), Pradip Kumar Das, said, "We have come here to share the information, the ecosystem which the government of India has built in the last 10-11 years, in particular. The way renewables have grown in India over the last decade, and more, is an example for any global player to learn from the ecosystem the government of India has built. The CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the last five years is 22.5 per cent. We will not find such a CAGR growth in any industry. Many foreign investors are investing in India, and IREDA is the leading agency for RE financing in the country. We are the largest pure-play green finance company in the country."

Read Also
Maharashtra Targets Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030 As CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Growth Push...
article-image

Further, an MoU was also signed with Sembcorp Development Ltd., Singapore, for sustainable, low-carbon industrial ecosystems across strategic corridors in Palghar, Raigad, and Kharbav.MMRDA signed an MoU with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany, for advanced mobility engineering, climate-resilient planning, and transit-oriented development, along with Urban Futures Collective, London, and a global academic consortium including MIT Media Lab and UCL, to develop open-source digital twins for evidence-based metropolitan governance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WEF Davos 2026: From Innovation City In Mumbai To ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals, Devendra Fadnavis' Mega...
WEF Davos 2026: From Innovation City In Mumbai To ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals, Devendra Fadnavis' Mega...
Discover Luminaara: Elevating Luxury Living in Khar, Mumbai
Discover Luminaara: Elevating Luxury Living in Khar, Mumbai
BREAKING: Mumbai Mayor Post Reserved For 'General Woman' Category; BJP-Led Mahayuti Set To Claim BMC...
BREAKING: Mumbai Mayor Post Reserved For 'General Woman' Category; BJP-Led Mahayuti Set To Claim BMC...
Maharashtra Govt To Build India's First Innovation City Near Mumbai; Tata Sons Commits $11 Billion
Maharashtra Govt To Build India's First Innovation City Near Mumbai; Tata Sons Commits $11 Billion
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Gears Up For Grand Rath Shobhayatra On Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026;...
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Gears Up For Grand Rath Shobhayatra On Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026;...