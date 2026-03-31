Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Sends Satara SP Tushar Doshi On Leave To Ensure Fair Probe Into Police Misconduct Allegations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi has been sent on leave to ensure a fair and impartial probe into allegations of police misconduct during the Zilla Parishad presidential election.

Allegations of Manhandling by State Ministers

The move follows allegations by state ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Makarand Patil, who claimed they were manhandled by local police during the March 20 election. The issue had also drawn attention after Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe sought Doshi’s suspension last week.

Clarifying the government’s stand, Fadnavis said the decision to send the officer on leave was aimed at ensuring a free and fair investigation. Sources indicated that Doshi is currently on earned leave until April 6.

Controversy Over Closely Contested Election

The controversy stems from the closely contested Satara Zilla Parishad election, where BJP’s Priya Shinde secured the president’s post, defeating the Shiv Sena–NCP alliance candidate despite their numerical advantage.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde stated that the deputy chairperson’s directive regarding suspension would be referred to legal and constitutional experts before any final decision is taken.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/