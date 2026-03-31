Full Circle Initiative Hosts Bird Watching Trail & Board Games Session To Promote Experiential Learning For Children

Full Circle – Experiences for Life, an initiative dedicated to creating meaningful, hands-on learning experiences for children and families, recently organised a bird watching trail and a board games session aimed at promoting experiential learning beyond screens and textbooks. |

Full Circle – Experiences for Life, an initiative dedicated to creating meaningful, hands-on learning experiences for children and families, recently organised a bird watching trail and a board games session aimed at promoting experiential learning beyond screens and textbooks.

Founded to Bring Learning into the Real World

Founded by Moiz Tankiwala and Tasneem Tankiwala, Full Circle focuses on designing curated activities such as nature trails, workshops and interactive sessions that encourage children to learn through real-life experiences.

“Full Circle was created with the idea that children learn best when they experience things first-hand. We want to move learning beyond screens and textbooks and bring it into the real world,” said Tasneem Tankiwala.

Young Birdwatchers Spot Nearly 14 Species

The programme began with a bird watching trail, where children aged five and above explored their surroundings and spotted nearly 14 species of local birds. Organisers said the activity encouraged active participation, with children identifying species, recalling names and sharing interesting facts.

“Bird watching for us is not just about spotting birds. It’s about helping children slow down, observe, ask questions and build a deeper connection with nature,” said Moiz Tankiwala.

Young Participant Captures Experience in Poetry

A young participant also expressed the experience through a poem, describing sightings of birds such as kingfishers, kites and bulbuls, and capturing the sense of calm and joy derived from being in nature.

The event later transitioned into a “Dice & Delight” board games session, bringing together children and their mothers for an afternoon of interactive play. The games ranged from light-hearted to strategy-based formats, fostering teamwork, communication and critical thinking.

“In today’s fast-paced, screen-driven world, it is important to create spaces where families can come together, play and truly connect,” Tasneem added.

Nurturing Life Skills Beyond Technology

The organisers emphasised that the initiative reflects Full Circle’s philosophy of nurturing qualities such as empathy, resilience, curiosity and confidence through real, lived experiences.

“We focus on what technology cannot teach — life skills, emotional intelligence and the confidence that comes from doing and exploring,” Moiz said.

By combining outdoor exploration with collaborative play, the programme aimed to create meaningful engagement while supporting holistic development among children.

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