Farmers Protest Maharashtra Government’s ‘Third Mumbai’ Land Compensation Policy, Demand LARR Act Implementation

Strong opposition has emerged against the Maharashtra government’s recent decision to compensate farmers with 22.5% developed land in lieu of land acquisition for the proposed ‘Third Mumbai’ project under MMRDA. | AI

Strong opposition has emerged against the Maharashtra government’s recent decision to compensate farmers with 22.5% developed land in lieu of land acquisition for the proposed ‘Third Mumbai’ project under MMRDA.

Farmer Organisation Terms Policy ‘Unjust’

The protest has been led by the Parivartan Gaothan Vikas Social Organization, whose president Kiran Patil has written to the Chief Minister, terming the policy “unjust and anti-farmer.”

The controversy stems from a Government Resolution issued by the Urban Development Department on March 16, 2026, which outlines compensation through developed land for farmers affected by the proposed “New Town Development Authority.”

Concerns Over Economic Distress & Neglected Rehabilitation

In his representation, Patil stated that there is growing concern among local farmers that the policy could push them into economic distress and fails to address their long-term rehabilitation needs. He alleged that agencies such as MMRDA and CIDCO appear to be prioritising urban expansion, foreign investment, and developer interests, while overlooking the concerns of farmers whose land is being acquired.

The organisation has raised concerns over the absence of monetary compensation, lack of clarity on the location and timeline of the developed plots, and uncertainty regarding development parameters such as FSI and deductions. It has also pointed out that the land is likely to be allotted on a lease basis, which may impose a heavy financial burden on farmers in the form of premiums and development charges.

Rehabilitation Benefits May Be Denied

Further, the letter states that since the land is being acquired through a direct purchase mechanism, affected farmers may not be entitled to rehabilitation benefits such as employment opportunities, self-employment schemes, educational support, or project-affected certificates. It also highlights the absence of clear provisions for existing homes, gaothan expansion, and redevelopment norms in affected villages.

Patil warned that the failure to conduct proper village demarcation and account for ground realities could lead to resistance similar to that seen in CIDCO and NAINA project areas, where land acquisition has faced prolonged opposition.

Demand for LARR Act Implementation

The organisation has demanded that the land acquisition process be carried out under the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act. According to the representation, the Act mandates a social impact assessment prior to acquisition, ensures higher compensation, and provides for rehabilitation and resettlement benefits, including additional developed land and legal safeguards for affected families.

Alleging that farmers are being deprived of these legal protections, the organisation has urged the state government to review the decision and adopt a more inclusive and farmer-centric approach.

It has also warned that if the policy is not reconsidered, a large-scale public agitation may be launched by affected villagers and organisations in the coming days. Copies of the representation have been submitted to senior state officials and local MLAs from Panvel and Uran constituencies.

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