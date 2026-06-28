Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Mega Infrastructure Projects In Palghar, Including Vadhvan Port And Bullet Train Corridor |

Palghar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday conducted an extensive review of several mega infrastructure projects in Palghar district aimed at accelerating the state’s economic growth and strengthening transport connectivity. During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected the progress of the proposed Vadhvan Port, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the proposed Vadhvan International Airport, the Narangi Creek Bridge, and the Uttan–Virar Sea Link.

Key Projects Inspected During the Visit

While reviewing the proposed Vadhvan Port project at Chinchani beach, Fadnavis assessed various aspects including internal road connectivity, forest clearances, power supply, railway connectivity, land acquisition, water supply, skill development initiatives, and compensation measures for fishermen affected by the project. He congratulated the Palghar administration for their efforts to ensure a fair and transparent land acquisition process.

The ambitious greenfield port project, estimated to cost approximately ₹76,220 crore, will be developed over 1,448 hectares and is expected to be completed within the next 60 months. Designed to handle next-generation ultra-large vessels, the port is expected to emerge as one of India’s largest deep-sea ports and significantly boost trade, exports, and industrial development in the region.

CM Congratulates Administration for Transparent Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction Boisar station of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor. He reviewed the pace and quality of work and directed officials to ensure timely completion of the project.

Fadnavis further visited the site proposed for the Vadhvan International Airport. Strategically located near the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the Bullet Train corridor, the Uttan–Virar Sea Link, the Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway, the airport is expected to enhance cargo movement from the Vadhvan and Murbe ports while also reducing passenger pressure on Mumbai’s existing airport infrastructure.

Port to Handle Ultra-Large Vessels and Boost Trade

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Narangi Creek Bridge project being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The bridge, estimated at around ₹850 crore, will be 4.10 kilometers long and 12 meters wide. Once completed, it will provide direct connectivity between Vasai–Virar and the cities of Saphale, Palghar, and Boisar, reducing travel distance by nearly 40 kilometers and saving approximately 45 minutes of travel time.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the proposed Uttan–Virar Sea Link project. Estimated to cost around ₹58,754.51 crore, the six-lane sea bridge will include four-lane connector roads and emergency lanes on both sides. The project will directly connect to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway, enabling faster, safer, and smoother travel between South Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Several senior leaders and officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit, including Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, MP Dr. Hemant Savara, MLA Rajendra Gavit, District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, senior police officials, district administrators, and representatives from various government departments.

The infrastructure projects underway in Palghar are expected to play a transformative role in Maharashtra’s future by strengthening ports, transportation, industries, exports, and employment opportunities, making the district a major growth hub for the state.

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