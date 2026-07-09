Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Legal Strategy To Strengthen Border Dispute Case Against Karnataka

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level meeting to review Maharashtra's legal strategy in the border dispute with Karnataka. | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: With the decades-old Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute continuing to remain unresolved before the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government on Thursday convened a high-level committee meeting to strengthen the state's legal strategy and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the rights of Marathi-speaking people living in the border areas.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was attended by Tourism Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute Shambhuraj Desai, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president and MP Sharad Pawar, MP Narayan Rane, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister Hasan Mushrif, legislators from across party lines, senior government officials and legal experts.

Strengthening Support for Marathi-Speaking People in the Border Areas!



Chaired a meeting of the high-powered committee on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai today.



Maharashtra Government stands firmly with the Marathi-speaking people living in the… https://t.co/GkISdPvqbC — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 8, 2026

Legal Strategy Reviewed

The committee undertook a detailed review of the proceedings relating to the border dispute pending before the Supreme Court. Discussions focused on strengthening Maharashtra's legal case through comprehensive documentation, robust legal preparation, better inter-departmental coordination and finalising the future course of action.

The meeting unanimously stressed the need to take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Marathi-speaking people residing in the disputed border areas while reinforcing Maharashtra's position before the apex court.

A few days ago, while replying to a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Desai had assured the House that the state government remained fully committed to protecting the rights of Marathi-speaking people in the border regions and was pursuing the matter on a priority basis. Thursday's meeting, he said, reflected the government's proactive approach towards the long-pending dispute.

Government Reaffirms Commitment

Fadnavis reiterated the state's firm stand on the border issue and directed all concerned departments to ensure that every necessary step is taken to effectively present Maharashtra's case before the Supreme Court. He also instructed departments to work in close coordination to strengthen the state's legal strategy.

Also Watch:

The government maintained that it remains sensitive to the concerns of Marathi-speaking residents in the border areas and will continue to pursue their legitimate rights through all appropriate legal and administrative means.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/