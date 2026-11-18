Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes Gadchiroli Medical College, Road Projects; Inaugurates Skill Academy For 4,500 Youth |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a push for development in Gadchiroli, directing the Forest Department to expedite the proposed government medical college and road projects while removing unnecessary wildlife clearance hurdles. He also inaugurated a skill development academy aimed at training more than 4,500 local youth in 40 trades and preparing them for employment opportunities in India and abroad.

CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Lloyds Skill Academy In Gadchiroli

Fadnavis inaugurated the Lloyds Mission for Global Skills and Entrepreneurship (LMGSE) Academy at Bodli, an initiative of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited under the leadership of its Managing Director, B Prabhakaran. The current batch has 55% female students, highlighting the focus on women's participation in the region's industrial development.

Addressing the inauguration, Fadnavis praised the initiative for creating employment opportunities for local youth. He said that when the company proposed mining activities in the region, he had insisted that local residents should benefit through employment.

He highlighted that local youth were being trained to operate heavy mining equipment, including a 350-tonne dumper, while some boys were undergoing training at Curtin University in Australia. Women from Gadchiroli were also travelling to Papua New Guinea to train workers.

The academy's inauguration also marked the foundation stone laying for an Advanced Mineral Processing Workshop in partnership with FLSmidth. Other initiatives launched included a four-wheeler automotive training laboratory, a Centre of Excellence for Mining and a Mining Mate Training Programme.

Prabhakaran said the objective was to provide world-class training and develop skilled professionals and entrepreneurs from the region. He stressed that industrial growth must go hand in hand with protecting water, land and forests.

Development projects and forest clearances

Separately, chairing a review meeting of the Forest Department, Fadnavis directed officials to immediately take forward the proposed government medical college in Gadchiroli, stating that the site does not fall within an actual tiger corridor.

He said a 28-km highway project should not be stalled merely because two to three kilometres fall within a tiger corridor. Construction should proceed on the remaining stretch. He also directed that only the 32 officially recognised tiger corridors identified by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) should be considered while applying wildlife clearance norms on the PARIVESH portal.

The Chief Minister also called for promoting bamboo cultivation and ethanol production through coordination between the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation and MIDC. He said bamboo requires nearly half the water consumed by sugarcane and could provide sustainable income to farmers living near forests. MIDC should lease land for bamboo cultivation, pay annual rent to farmers and establish ethanol production units.

On community forest rights, he directed that the tenure of committees formed by Gram Sabhas should be aligned with that of the respective Gram Panchayats. He also called for a transparent and scientific procedure for auctions of tendu leaves and other minor forest produce.

Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited said its investments of around Rs 20,000 crore in Gadchiroli have contributed to an industrial workforce of approximately 25,000 people. The company also said more than 4,000 employees, including 1,800 mine workers, have been covered under its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

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