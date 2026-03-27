Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Outlines Roadmap For Healthcare Transformation, Global Leadership Ambitions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Mumbai: Highlighting Maharashtra’s long-term vision for healthcare, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the state has immense potential to emerge as a global destination for integrated healthcare and recovery. Speaking at the inauguration of PULSE 2026, a two-day healthcare and medical education summit held in Mumbai, he emphasized that healthcare will play a central role in the state’s journey towards its 2047 vision—not only as a social responsibility but also as a driver of innovation, investment, and economic growth.

Fadnavis noted that platforms like PULSE 2026 would be instrumental in fostering centres of excellence, strengthening clinical research, encouraging collaboration between academia and industry, and attracting global partnerships. “Today, we are not just inaugurating a conclave, but setting the direction for how healthcare in Maharashtra will evolve over the next decade,” he said, addressing a gathering of policymakers, healthcare leaders, academicians, and industry experts from India and abroad.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to accessibility, he said the goal is to ensure that every citizen has access to affordable and quality healthcare within a 5 to 8 kilometres radius. He also highlighted key reforms, including the integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery, expansion of postgraduate medical education, and the development of a three-tier cancer care model to ensure continuity of treatment across regions.

Echoing this vision, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar emphasized the importance of technology-driven and inclusive healthcare growth. “PULSE 2026 is not just a conference; it is a step towards the future, ensuring quality care reaches even the most remote areas,” she said.

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Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif highlighted the state’s efforts in strengthening medical education and infrastructure. He noted that several new government medical colleges have been established in rural and tribal districts, increasing MBBS seats to 4,850, alongside steady growth in postgraduate education. “This expansion goes beyond numbers, aiming to improve access to quality healthcare across all regions. We have a clear roadmap to increase undergraduate seats to around 7,200 by 2035,” Mushrif added.

Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal underscored the state’s ambition to develop Maharashtra as a hub for medical tourism, supported by wellness centres linked to AYUSH systems.

The two-day summit features dedicated tracks on digital health, clinical innovation, and education, with discussions on AI-driven care, virtual hospitals, preventive medicine, and healthcare workforce transformation, setting the stage for a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

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