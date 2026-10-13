Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Task Forces To Fast-Track Waste-To-Biogas Projects Across Cities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the formation of task forces to expedite projects producing Compressed Biogas (CBG) from waste, with a focus on reducing the burden of urban waste management and making cities across Maharashtra garbage-free.

CM Orders Identification Of Suitable Locations

At a review meeting held at his official residence, Varsha, on Tuesday, Fadnavis directed officials to identify suitable locations for the projects in accordance with the state’s CBG policy. He stressed that project planning should consider waste generation, land availability, technology requirements and proximity to gas pipelines.

The chief minister called for a coordinated implementation strategy involving companies in the CBG sector, oil companies and local self-government bodies. He said such projects could help municipal corporations reduce expenditure on waste collection while ensuring its scientific processing and promoting biogas production.

MMR Cities Identified For Potential Projects

Highlighting the waste management challenges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Fadnavis asked officials to explore the feasibility of setting up projects in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar and Kalyan-Dombivli areas. Hinjawadi and Chakan in Pune were also identified as potential locations.

The meeting discussed the experience of a waste-to-CBG project implemented in Nagpur by Keva Green.

Officials also discussed adopting a cluster-based approach, under which waste generated by neighbouring cities could be processed at common facilities. Segregating waste at source and transporting it to suitable processing sites outside city limits could reduce pressure on urban land, while locating plants near gas pipelines could lower transportation costs.

Fadnavis directed officials to prioritise scientific waste management, effective use of available technologies and proper identification of land to ensure the projects are implemented systematically.

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