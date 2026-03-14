Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Clear SGNP Boundaries, Immediate Rehabilitation Plan For Encroachers | PTI

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed officials to determine the exact boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali and prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for encroachers residing in the area. He instructed concerned departments to verify available land nearby and develop a time-bound strategy to rehabilitate residents living along the park boundary.

High-Level Meeting Held

The directions were issued during a high-level meeting held at the State Legislature complex to review the issue of encroachments and rehabilitation within the national park area. The Chief Minister emphasised that a permanent solution must be found for the rehabilitation of encroachers while ensuring protection of the ecologically sensitive forest area.

Priority Rehabilitation for Residents

Fadnavis said that the boundary of the national park should be clearly demarcated within a fixed timeframe and residents living along the boundary should be given priority in the rehabilitation process. He also instructed officials to ensure that basic civic amenities are provided to residents currently living inside the park area from a humanitarian perspective until their rehabilitation is completed.

Land Identification in Suburbs

The Chief Minister further directed authorities to identify suitable land on the Mulund and Thane sides for rehabilitation of encroachers living in those parts of the park. He asked the housing department to examine available options and present a practical rehabilitation plan within one month, focusing on solutions that can be implemented quickly.

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5,000 Residents to Benefit

According to officials, nearly 5,000 residents living along the park boundary and in core forest areas will be rehabilitated on a priority basis once the boundary demarcation is completed. Fadnavis also stressed that the directions issued by the Bombay High Court regarding removal of encroachments and rehabilitation must be strictly followed to permanently resolve the issue.

Coordination Among Agencies Crucial

The Chief Minister said coordination among multiple agencies including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal authorities, the state housing department and the forest department would be crucial to successfully implement the rehabilitation plan. He also directed officials to ensure that no fresh encroachments take place in or around the national park in the future.

Fairness in Implementation

Fadnavis underlined that while clearing encroachments, authorities must take adequate care to ensure that no injustice is caused to affected residents. He also instructed officials to finalise the exact number of encroachers and prioritise their rehabilitation at nearby locations in accordance with government rules.

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