Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Action Against Mumbai Cop Over Viral 'Drug Planting' Threat Video | X|@Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said action had been initiated against a Mumbai police constable after a video purportedly showing him threatening student protesters with false narcotics cases went viral on social media.



The video, allegedly recorded during a protest in Mumbai in support of the student agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, shows the policeman warning protesters against returning to the area. In the video, he is purportedly heard saying that if they returned, he would "plant 50 grams of powder" in their pockets, ensuring they would not get bail.



The video sparked outrage, with opposition parties accusing the police of intimidation and demanding strict action against the officer.





Responding to questions from reporters, Fadnavis said the authenticity of the video was being verified but confirmed that the policeman had already been removed from his police station pending the inquiry.



"A video has surfaced and its authenticity is being verified. However, while the inquiry is underway, action has been taken against the concerned policeman. He has been removed from the police station," the Chief Minister said.

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