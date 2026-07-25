Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers To Vithu Mauli On Ashadhi Ekadashi | Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

On the sacred occasion of Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday sought the blessings of Vithu Mauli and prayed for the overall progress and prosperity of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis performed the traditional mahapuja at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur along with his wife, marking the culmination of the 'Wari' pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Vitthal.

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CM offers prayers

According to reports, while speaking to the media on the occasion, Fadnavis said, “Pandharpur's Yatra is a wonder of the world. Lakhs of people walk hundreds of kilometres to come for darshan. As the Chief Minister and a representative of Maharashtra, I have performed the puja. The Warkaris who come here are farmers and cultivators; therefore, serving them is also serving Vitthal. That is why we have waived farmers' loans, cleared their old electricity dues, and decided to provide free electricity to farmers.”

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Warkaris felicitated

Later, Fadnavis felicitated the 'Warkari' couple Balasaheb Mane and Prabhavati Mane and presented them with the 'Shri Vitthal Nirmal Dindi Award 2026'.

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While praising the Warkaris, Fadnavis stated that this year's Wari pilgrimage had created a new record, with devotees forming queues stretching over 25 kilometres to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal.

Lakhs gather in Pandharpur

Meanwhile, lakhs of Warkaris gathered along the banks of the Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur. Several devotees took a holy dip in the river as part of the traditional rituals associated with the annual pilgrimage.

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This year's Wari began on July 7 and concluded on July 25. The Pandharpur Wari is an 800-year-old annual pilgrimage in Maharashtra, during which millions of devotees walk on foot to Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vithoba.

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