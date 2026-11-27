Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis holds talks with Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies to expand industrial and research cooperation | X - @MahaDGIPR

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has invited industries from Germany's Lower Saxony state to establish manufacturing facilities and research and development (R&D) centres in Maharashtra, highlighting the state's industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce and expanding market.

During a meeting with a delegation led by Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies at his official residence, Varsha, on Friday, Fadnavis proposed setting up a Maharashtra-Lower Saxony Joint Working Group comprising senior government officials, industry representatives and academic institutions to translate bilateral cooperation into concrete projects.

महाराष्ट्राचे आर्थिक सामर्थ्य, कुशल मनुष्यबळ, वेगाने विस्तारणारी बाजारपेठ आणि वैविध्यपूर्ण औद्योगिक परिसंस्था यामुळे जर्मनीच्या लोअर सॅक्सोनी राज्यातील उद्योगांसाठी राज्यात गुंतवणुकीच्या मोठ्या संधी उपलब्ध आहेत. #जर्मन उद्योगांनी महाराष्ट्रात उत्पादनासह संशोधन आणि विकास केंद्रे उभारून जगभरातील बाजारपेठांना सेवा द्यावी, असे आवाहन मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी केले. लोअर सॅक्सोनीचे मंत्री-अध्यक्ष ओलाफ लाईस यांच्या नेतृत्वाखालील शिष्टमंडळाने मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट घेतली. यावेळी उभय राज्यांतील सहकार्याचा कृती आराखडा मांडण्यात आला. भागीदारीला ठोस स्वरूप देण्यासाठी वरिष्ठ शासकीय अधिकारी, उद्योग प्रतिनिधी आणि शैक्षणिक संस्थांचा समावेश असलेला ‘महाराष्ट्र-लोअर सॅक्सोनी संयुक्त कार्यगट’ स्थापन करावा. महाराष्ट्र आणि लोअर सॅक्सोनी या दोन्ही राज्यांची एकत्रित अर्थव्यवस्था सुमारे एक ट्रिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलरची आहे. देशाच्या सकल देशांतर्गत उत्पादनात महाराष्ट्राचा सुमारे १५ टक्के वाटा असून, देशातील थेट विदेशी गुंतवणुकीच्या जवळपास एक तृतीयांश गुंतवणूक राज्य आकर्षित करत आहे. महाराष्ट्राने २०३० पर्यंत एक ट्रिलियन डॉलर आणि २०४७ पर्यंत पाच ट्रिलियन डॉलरची अर्थव्यवस्था बनण्याचे उद्दिष्ट ठेवले आहे, असे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी यावेळी सांगितले. मुंबईतील वित्तीय आणि तंत्रज्ञान परिसंस्था, पुण्यातील वाहन व अभियांत्रिकी उद्योग, नागपूरची दळणवळण आणि औद्योगिक क्षमता तसेच नाशिक आणि छत्रपती संभाजीनगरमधील उत्पादन समूह राज्याच्या आर्थिक विकासाला गती देत आहेत. जवाहरलाल नेहरू बंदर प्राधिकरण आणि आगामी वाढवण बंदरामुळे जागतिक मूल्यसाखळी व निर्यात केंद्र म्हणून महाराष्ट्राचे स्थान अधिक बळकट होईल. राज्य शासन पायाभूत सुविधा, प्रगत उत्पादन, कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता, हरित ऊर्जा, शिक्षण आणि मनुष्यबळ विकासात मोठी गुंतवणूक करत असल्याचे मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी स्पष्ट केले. प्रगत उत्पादन आणि भविष्यकालीन वाहन तंत्रज्ञानाच्या क्षेत्रात फोक्सवॅगन हा महाराष्ट्र आणि लोअर सॅक्सोनीमधील महत्वाचा औद्योगिक दुवा आहे. राज्य शासनाने चाकण येथील उत्पादन सुविधांचे आधुनिकीकरण तसेच इलेक्ट्रिक व हायब्रीड वाहनांसाठी नव्या गुंतवणूक कार्यक्रमाला मंजुरी दिली आहे. महाराष्ट्राला वाहन उत्पादन, अभियांत्रिकी, उत्पादन विकास, चाचणी आणि निर्यातीचे जागतिक केंद्र बनविण्याचा राज्याचा मानस आहे. अचूक अभियांत्रिकी, औद्योगिक स्वयंचलन, रोबोटिक्स, सेमीकंडक्टर, बॅटरी, एरोस्पेस आणि औद्योगिक कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता या क्षेत्रांतही सहकार्याच्या व्यापक संधी असल्याचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी सांगितले. हरित ऊर्जा आणि औद्योगिक परिवर्तनासाठी लोअर सॅक्सोनीचे पवनऊर्जा, हरित हायड्रोजन, बॅटरी तंत्रज्ञान आणि कमी कार्बन उत्सर्जनाच्या पोलाद उत्पादनातील कौशल्य महाराष्ट्रासाठी उपयुक्त ठरेल. महाराष्ट्राने २०४७ पर्यंत ऊर्जा मिश्रणात हरित ऊर्जेचा वाटा ७५ टक्क्यांपर्यंत नेण्याचे उद्दिष्ट ठेवले आहे. जर्मन भाषा प्रशिक्षण, व्यावसायिक शिक्षण, पात्रता मान्यता आणि पारदर्शक भरतीसाठी दोन्ही राज्यांनी संयुक्त कार्यक्रम विकसित करावेत, अशी भूमिकाही मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी मांडली. यावेळी उद्योग विभागाचे प्रधान सचिव डाॅ. अनबलगन पी., मुख्य राजशिष्टाचार अधिकारी राजेश गवांदे, एमआयडीसी मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी दीपेंद्र सिंह कुशवाह, मुख्यमंत्री यांचे गुंतवणूक सल्लागार कौस्तुभ धवसे, जर्मनीचे भारतातील कॉन्सिलेट जनरल क्रिस्टोफ हॅलियर, लोअर सॅक्सनीचे राज्य संसद हन्ना नाबर, क्रिस्टोफ ब्रॅटमॅन, ॲन-फ्रेडरिके कुरा, मार्सेल शारेलमन तसेच लोअर सॅक्सनी चेंबर ऑफ इंडस्ट्री अँड कॉमर्सचे अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. @Dev_Fadnavis — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 27, 2026

Maharashtra Highlights Industrial Potential

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra contributes around 15% to India's GDP and attracts nearly one-third of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI).

The state aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $5 trillion economy by 2047. He noted that the combined economies of Maharashtra and Lower Saxony are worth approximately $1 trillion.

Fadnavis identified automobile manufacturing, engineering, robotics, industrial automation, semiconductors, batteries, aerospace and artificial intelligence as key areas for collaboration. He also highlighted opportunities in green hydrogen, wind energy, energy storage, green steel and industrial decarbonisation.

Volkswagen An Important Industrial Link

Referring to Volkswagen as an important industrial link between the two regions, Fadnavis said Maharashtra aims to emerge as a global hub for automobile manufacturing, engineering, product development, testing and exports.

He also invited universities and research institutions from Lower Saxony to participate in the proposed EduCity in Navi Mumbai through joint research programmes, dual-degree courses, student exchanges and academic campuses.

Lower Saxony Seeks Deeper Cooperation

Lies said the delegation's visit aimed to deepen economic cooperation with Maharashtra, particularly in automobiles, defence and security technology, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, construction and renewable energy.

He said Volkswagen had invested around 1.1 billion euros in Maharashtra since 2001. Its two manufacturing facilities in the state have a combined annual production capacity of 3.15 lakh vehicles and employ more than 4,000 people. The company also plans to increase its R&D engineering workforce from 450 to over 700.

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Lies invited Fadnavis and representatives of Maharashtra's defence industry to a defence exhibition in Lower Saxony and a state business delegation to the international industrial trade fair in Hannover.

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