Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has invited industries from Germany's Lower Saxony state to establish manufacturing facilities and research and development (R&D) centres in Maharashtra, highlighting the state's industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce and expanding market.
During a meeting with a delegation led by Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies at his official residence, Varsha, on Friday, Fadnavis proposed setting up a Maharashtra-Lower Saxony Joint Working Group comprising senior government officials, industry representatives and academic institutions to translate bilateral cooperation into concrete projects.
Maharashtra Highlights Industrial Potential
The Chief Minister said Maharashtra contributes around 15% to India's GDP and attracts nearly one-third of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI).
The state aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $5 trillion economy by 2047. He noted that the combined economies of Maharashtra and Lower Saxony are worth approximately $1 trillion.
Fadnavis identified automobile manufacturing, engineering, robotics, industrial automation, semiconductors, batteries, aerospace and artificial intelligence as key areas for collaboration. He also highlighted opportunities in green hydrogen, wind energy, energy storage, green steel and industrial decarbonisation.
Volkswagen An Important Industrial Link
Referring to Volkswagen as an important industrial link between the two regions, Fadnavis said Maharashtra aims to emerge as a global hub for automobile manufacturing, engineering, product development, testing and exports.
He also invited universities and research institutions from Lower Saxony to participate in the proposed EduCity in Navi Mumbai through joint research programmes, dual-degree courses, student exchanges and academic campuses.
Lower Saxony Seeks Deeper Cooperation
Lies said the delegation's visit aimed to deepen economic cooperation with Maharashtra, particularly in automobiles, defence and security technology, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, construction and renewable energy.
He said Volkswagen had invested around 1.1 billion euros in Maharashtra since 2001. Its two manufacturing facilities in the state have a combined annual production capacity of 3.15 lakh vehicles and employ more than 4,000 people. The company also plans to increase its R&D engineering workforce from 450 to over 700.
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Lies invited Fadnavis and representatives of Maharashtra's defence industry to a defence exhibition in Lower Saxony and a state business delegation to the international industrial trade fair in Hannover.
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