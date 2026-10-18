Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back At Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Over 'Regime Change' Remarks, Cites Shiv Sena Split

UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks on “regime change”, questioning why he was talking about a change in the regime when he had failed to prevent a similar change within his own party.

Shiv Sena Split Sparks Political Exchange

Responding to the ongoing political debate over the “regime change” narrative emerging from protests in Delhi, Fadnavis said the split in the Shiv Sena was the result of its decision to abandon Hindutva and the ideology of party founder Bal Thackeray.

“Uddhav Thackeray himself could not prevent a regime change within the Shiv Sena. I do not know which other regime change he is talking about. When his party abandoned Hindutva and the ideology of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, those who wanted to follow Balasaheb’s principles formed the real Shiv Sena,” Fadnavis said.

CM Stresses Constitutional Democratic Processes

The Chief Minister also asserted that political decisions must be taken through constitutional and democratic processes rather than street protests.

“I have clearly said that the fight against the Constitution must stop. Decisions will be taken in Parliament and in accordance with the Constitution, not on the streets. In a democracy, decisions are made through elections. The Modi government is in power and will be re-elected,” he said.

Prashant Bhushan's Remarks Draw Response

Fadnavis had earlier responded to advocate Prashant Bhushan’s remarks on regime change through a social media post. “It’s done, bro. Everything is out in the open. Ultimately, all this is about a change of power. What was in their minds has finally come out,” he wrote, alleging that the protests were aimed at changing the government.

The political exchange comes amid heightened political activity surrounding protests in Delhi and the growing debate over the intentions behind them.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis is in Nagpur in connection with the upcoming Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency election. During his visit, he went to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Reshimbagh and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of an increasingly charged political atmosphere, with the “regime change” controversy adding another dimension to the confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition.

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