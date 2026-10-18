 'Jaldi Jao': Video Shows Actor Tiger Shroff Taking The Wheel After Juhu Firing, Rushing Injured Driver To Hospital
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'Jaldi Jao': Video Shows Actor Tiger Shroff Taking The Wheel After Juhu Firing, Rushing Injured Driver To Hospital

A second video from Mumbai’s Juhu has surfaced showing Tiger Shroff taking the driver’s seat and rushing his injured driver to hospital after gunshots were fired at his car on October 18. Blood is visible on the car door and road, while bystanders can be heard urging the actor to hurry. An earlier video captured five gunshots and screams as the car exited a football ground.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
'Jaldi Jao': Video Shows Actor Tiger Shroff Taking The Wheel After Juhu Firing, Rushing Injured Driver To Hospital
'Jaldi Jao': Video Shows Actor Tiger Shroff Taking The Wheel After Juhu Firing, Rushing Injured Driver To Hospital |

A second video has surfaced on social media showing Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff taking charge of his car and rushing his injured driver to a hospital after gunshots were fired at the vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18.

In the footage, Shroff is seen moving from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat before driving away to seek medical assistance for his injured driver. Blood is visible on the car door and on the road. People at the scene can be heard urging the actor to hurry, shouting, “Jaldi Leke Jao, Tiger. Go fast, Go Fast, bhai.”

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Earlier, another video capturing the firing had surfaced online. The footage, recorded by a bystander, shows the car approaching the exit gate of a football ground as people attempt to catch a glimpse of the actor. As the vehicle leaves the premises and reaches the road, five gunshots can be heard in quick succession, followed by screams from people at the scene.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared the earlier video through his official account on X.

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