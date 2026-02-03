Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs MIDC To Make 1 Lakh Acres Available For Industrial Development Across The State

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the rising demand for industrial investment in Maharashtra has significantly increased the requirement for industrial land and directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to set a target of making around one lakh acres of land available across the state.

Review Meeting on Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister was speaking during a review meeting on land acquisition related to MIDC and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). He stressed that land acquisition for infrastructure and industrial development projects must be carried out in a fast and transparent manner, ensuring that landowners do not face any inconvenience during the process.

Officials informed the meeting that a total of 8,969 acres of land is currently available across various departments for industrial development, while an additional 20,431 acres have been newly acquired. Emphasising the growing interest from investors, Fadnavis said MIDC should plan proactively to meet future requirements. He noted that demand for industrial land has increased sharply in regions such as Mumbai–Pune–Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Solapur, and instructed district collectors to expedite land acquisition in these areas. He assured that necessary support would be provided at the government level.

Infrastructure Project Review

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of land acquisition for several major infrastructure projects being implemented by MSRDC, including the Shaktipeeth Expressway, Virar–Alibag Multimodal Corridor, Nagpur–Gondia Expressway, Bhandara–Gadchiroli Expressway, Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway, Navegaon–Surjagad Mineral Corridor and the Jalna–Nanded Expressway.

Fadnavis directed that all ongoing projects in the state should be planned for completion within the next three years and called for faster land acquisition to achieve this target. He further instructed that large, contiguous non-forest land parcels should be acquired and made available to entrepreneurs. Additionally, he suggested submitting proposals to transfer government land held by various departments free of cost for industrial use, which would help provide land to investors at affordable rates and boost industrial investment and employment generation in the state.

Industries Minister Updates

During the meeting, MIDC and MSRDC officials made presentations on the current status of land acquisition for various projects across the state.

Industries Minister Dr Uday Samant informed the meeting that no forest land was acquired during land acquisition in the Konkan region. He also said that deficiencies pointed out by the government regarding the proposal to provide land to entrepreneurs in the additional Gondpipri industrial area in Chandrapur district have been addressed and the proposal has been received for approval, which will be cleared soon.

