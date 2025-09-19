Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to speed up reforms that will help convert record foreign investments into functioning industries in the shortest possible time. Chairing a review meeting of the 'Ease of Doing Business War Room' at Sahyadri Guest House, the Chief Minister emphasized reducing the number of permits required for new industries and introducing technology-driven solutions to save time for entrepreneurs.

“Maharashtra continues to be the leading state in attracting the highest foreign investment in the country. To build a stronger industrial Maharashtra, we must implement 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms effectively and establish the best model for starting new enterprises,” Fadnavis said.

He instructed the Urban Development Department to develop an 'AI-based online system' for granting building construction permissions required for industries. Under this mechanism, once an applicant submits the necessary documents online, the system itself will process the requirements and issue the construction permit, ensuring automatic approvals where applicable. “This auto-system will save applicants’ time and create a hassle-free approval process,” Fadnavis noted.

Highlighting the need for a single-window clearance mechanism, the CM said that entrepreneurs should be able to apply once and receive all the necessary approvals covering multiple departments, instead of reapplying repeatedly.

On the issue of environmental clearances, Fadnavis announced a relaxation for industries falling in the Green Category (non-polluting units). Such industries will not need to repeatedly obtain various licenses for a fixed number of years. Licenses will be issued only after that period to regulate them, thereby simplifying operations for small and medium businesses.

He further stressed the importance of district-level clearances, directing that district administrations must accelerate permission processes in coordination with state-level departments. “An industry-friendly environment is being created in Maharashtra, which will attract more investments and drive industrial growth. These reforms will bring the state closer to achieving its goal of a $1 trillion economy,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that Maharashtra should emerge as the state where setting up new industries requires the shortest time frame in India, building investor trust and global competitiveness.

