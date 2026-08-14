Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Demands Rahul Gandhi Apology Over Remarks On PM Modi's Foreign Policy | VIDEO | IANS

Mumbai, Aug 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and demanded an apology from him.

"The frivolity shown by Rahul Gandhi is unbecoming of any position. He not only insulted the country's Prime Minister, but also stooped so low to insult the woman head of the government of Italy. No leader in this country had indulged in such frivolity before. Even street-level leaders do not behave in such a manner," Fadnavis told reporters in Jalna in central Maharashtra.

Gandhi and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit should apologise to the country over their remarks, he said.

Jalna, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's behaviour was so indecent that it cannot be described as anything other than cheap behaviour. India has never seen such an indecent leader… pic.twitter.com/Kp1dIG3l8D — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026

BJP attacks Gandhi remarks

The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Gandhi, accusing him of using "uncultured and indecent" language and lowering the dignity of the office of the leader of opposition.

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention on Thursday, Gandhi commented on the media 'toeing the government's line'.

Read Also Eknath Shinde Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi's Foreign Policy Criticism

He also said it had somehow been ingrained in Prime Minister Modi's mind that foreign policy was about hugging leaders.

Gandhi then hugged Rachnatmak Congress chief Sandeep Dikshit to show what foreign policy was about for the current government.

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Remarks on foreign policy

"Imagine the ignorance....where did he get the idea that foreign policy was about hugging leaders," he said.

Dikshit then asked Gandhi, "Ek cheez pooch sakta hoon? Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?"

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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