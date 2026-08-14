Eknath Shinde Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi's Foreign Policy Criticism | X

Mumbai, Aug 14: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday launched a fiery attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, slamming him for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

Shinde targets Rahul Gandhi

Responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism, he accused the opposition of being unable to tolerate the country's progress and highlighted the Congress party's historical record of destabilising governments.

Referring to LoP Rahul Gandhi mocking PM Modi's foreign policy by hugging Sandeep Dikshit, Shinde questioned whether the LoP should be called a "mimicry artist."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Nobody needs to explain or teach foreign policy to Modi ji. What does Rahul Gandhi do when he goes abroad? Whom does he… pic.twitter.com/ukCJ7rMc6B — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026

He said the opposition should take pride in India's growing global reputation and economic progress.

He emphasised that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, India's international prestige has soared.

He noted that over 34 to 35 nations have honoured PM Modi with their highest civilian awards, and strong global relations ensured India faced no energy crisis during global oil shortages.

Attack on Congress record

Hitting back at the opposition's allegations against the NDA, Shinde levelled sharp historical claims against the Congress rule.

"Those targeting the NDA should look at their own dark history. Between 1967 and 1971 alone, Congress brought down 45 governments, imposed President's Rule 16 times, poached 1,800 MLAs, and awarded 115 of them minister posts. Before throwing stones at others, Congress must look within," he remarked.

Shinde criticised opposition actions, including bringing monkeys into the Parliament premises, calling it an insult to democracy.

He alleged that Congress leaders flee from actual debates with Union Home Minister Amit Shah because they fear their past actions will be exposed.

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State administration issues

On internal state administration, Shinde said Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale would handle the flag-hoisting ceremony and assured that the Chief Minister would soon resolve issues over district guardian minister appointments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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