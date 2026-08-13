BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi's 'Arrogance' For Monsoon Session Disruptions, Says Opposition Kept Shifting Goalposts

Delhi: The BJP on Thursday blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for disruptions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging that the Opposition repeatedly shifted its demands despite the government's willingness to hold discussions.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing an end to a stormy Monsoon Session marked by persistent Opposition protests over police action against agitating students and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations. Several key bills were also passed without debate.

Addressing a press conference on the final day of the session, senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Opposition prevented Parliament from functioning despite the government's readiness for discussions.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, says, "The entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament stood sacrificed at the altar of arrogance and delinquency, sense of entitlement and total indiscipline of the gentleman known as Leader of Opposition."… pic.twitter.com/M55s5RwYu4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2026

Calling Gandhi irresponsible and "immature", Prasad accused him of lacking political propriety.

"I would like to repeat that Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible. Rahul Gandhi is yet to mature as a leader in the politics of the country. Rahul Gandhi is delinquent. And Rahul Gandhi has a great sense of arrogance and entitlement," he said.

"The Parliament's Monsoon Session has fallen victim to one leader's ego, indiscipline and insolence," he added.

Prasad Accuses Opposition Of Changing Goalposts

Prasad alleged that Gandhi and the Opposition kept changing their demands throughout the Monsoon Session.

He said the Opposition initially sought a discussion on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Gandhi later protested outside the Prime Minister's residence, demanded the resignation of the Education Minister and subsequently sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prasad said Gandhi had also repeatedly demanded that the Home Minister respond to the alleged police action in Delhi. However, he alleged that the Opposition continued to block a discussion even after Home Minister Amit Shah offered to participate in a debate and answer every point.

"Yesterday you saw that the Home Minister (Amit Shah) himself came before the media and said, I am ready to listen to the entire debate for 24 hours, and I am ready to answer all these issues. I will answer point by point," Prasad said.

BJP Questions Protest Outside PM's Residence

Referring to Gandhi's protest outside the Prime Minister's residence with other Congress leaders, Prasad questioned whether Gandhi was aware of the sanctity of the residence and the security implications of such a protest.

He said officials, including the Home Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, along with Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, met the protesters and conveyed the government's willingness to hold a discussion.

"But when they were told that the government is ready for discussion, they said they wanted resignation," Prasad said.

Prasad said the government had taken several steps over the NEET issue, including introducing a stringent law, providing for fast-track courts and ensuring time-bound trials. He said a high-powered committee was also working to address the "syndicate" involved in paper leaks.

Prasad Reiterates Government's Stand On Bihar Protest

Prasad also reiterated the government's position on the alleged firing during the protest in Bihar.

"We have made it clear that no shots were fired," Prasad said.

He added that the Opposition would have received answers had it listened to Shah in Parliament, but alleged that it did not allow the House to function.