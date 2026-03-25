Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Ajit Pawar Probe, Calls Karnataka Zero FIR Politically Motivated Move |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday mounted a strong defence of the ongoing investigation into the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while criticising the registration of a Zero FIR in Karnataka as “politically motivated”.

Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during his concluding speech, Fadnavis said Karnataka Police had no jurisdiction in the matter and should have guided the complainant appropriately. “If an FIR was not registered in Maharashtra, the complainant should have approached the court. The provision of Zero FIR applies only when the victim is unable to approach the concerned police station,” he said.

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The remarks came after MLA Rohit Pawar lodged an FIR in Bengaluru, alleging irregularities in the probe. Fadnavis, however, claimed the move was aimed at maligning Maharashtra government and creating a perception that the investigation in the state was inadequate. Despite his criticism, the Chief Minister said the FIR registered in Karnataka would still be taken into consideration as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Reassuring the House, Fadnavis asserted that no one would be spared if foul play is established. “If there is any conspiracy behind the incident, strict action will be taken. Whoever is responsible will not be spared, even if they have to be dug out,” he said, adding that the entire House shares the grief over Ajit Pawar’s death.

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Detailing the progress of the investigation, Fadnavis cited findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the State CID and forensic reports. He said preliminary findings found no evidence of alcohol consumption by pilot Sumit Kapoor or co-pilot Shambhavi Mali, and confirmed that both had adequate rest before the flight. The appointment of the pilots, he added, was based purely on availability, dismissing allegations of any deliberate selection.

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The Chief Minister further said forensic analysis and the AAIB report ruled out the presence of explosives or excess fuel in the aircraft, countering speculation of sabotage. He also informed that the State CID has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), which could be converted into an FIR if any evidence of wrongdoing emerges during the course of the investigation.

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