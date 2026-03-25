Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case: Rohit Pawar’s Bengaluru Zero FIR May Be Shifted To Maharashtra, DGP Initiates Process | ANI

In a significant development in the Baramati plane crash case, the Karnataka Director General of Police has formally written to the Maharashtra DGP requesting the transfer of a zero FIR registered in Bengaluru. The move follows a complaint filed by NCP leader Rohit Pawar, who alleged a larger criminal conspiracy behind the fatal crash.

Following Rohit Pawar’s ‘Zero FIR’ in Bengaluru over the plane crash case involving Ajit Pawar, the Bengaluru DGP has written to the Maharashtra DGP seeking transfer of the case and related details. Rohit Pawar alleged he was unable to file the FIR at Marine Drive Police Station… pic.twitter.com/qu1vvvgXkb — IANS (@ians_india) March 25, 2026

Zero FIR Filed After Alleged Refusal In Maharashtra

Rohit Pawar, nephew of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stated that he approached multiple police stations in Maharashtra but was unable to get an FIR registered. According to him, both the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai and authorities in Baramati did not act on his complaint, prompting him to file a zero FIR in Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station.

The complaint pertains to the January 28 plane crash in Baramati that claimed five lives, including Ajit Pawar. Pawar has alleged that the incident was not merely an accident but part of a broader conspiracy that warrants a deeper investigation.

What Is A Zero FIR, Why It Matters

A zero FIR allows a complainant to file a case at any police station, regardless of where the incident occurred. It is initially registered without a serial number and is later transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction for investigation. This provision ensures that complaints are not delayed due to technical or territorial issues.

In this case, the Karnataka Police have now initiated the process of transferring the FIR and related documents to the Baramati Rural Police Station in Pune district, citing jurisdictional grounds.

Focus Shifts To Investigation In Maharashtra

With the transfer request underway, the focus is expected to shift back to Maharashtra, where the crash occurred. The development raises questions about the initial handling of the complaint and whether procedural delays impacted the early stages of the probe.

Authorities are yet to comment on the nature of the alleged conspiracy, but the case is likely to draw close scrutiny as it moves into the next phase of investigation.

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