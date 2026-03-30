Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Convenes Semi-Annual Maharashtra Police Conference

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has convened the semi-annual conference of the Maharashtra Police, with all senior police officials from across the state in attendance.

The meeting will focus on reviewing the law and order situation and assessing the functioning and performance of the police department.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and Pankaj Bhoyar, Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, along with Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners from various districts, arrived at the DGP office in Mumbai to attend the conference.

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