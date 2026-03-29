Jalgaon Ranked No. 1 In State E-Governance Program; Collector Honoured By Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon District Collector’s Office has secured the first rank in Maharashtra under the 150-day E-Governance Reform Program, an initiative aimed at making administration more transparent, dynamic, and citizen-centric. District Collector Rohan Ghuge was felicitated with a certificate of appreciation by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a special ceremony held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Saturday.

Also present on the occasion were Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, and Rajesh Agarwal, along with other dignitaries.

The evaluation of government offices across the state was conducted by the Quality Council of India based on seven comprehensive criteria. The Jalgaon Collector’s Office achieved the top position by scoring 188 out of 200 marks.

As part of this initiative, the district administration implemented several digital and innovative measures to improve governance. These include modernisation of the official website, effective use of the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal, and 100 per cent implementation of the e-Office system. A digital dashboard, WhatsApp chatbot service, and use of Artificial Intelligence have also been introduced.

For citizen convenience, the ‘Setudoot Jalgaon’ WhatsApp chatbot service has been launched. It allows people to check the status of their applications, register complaints, and get information about various government schemes around the clock. The district-level digital dashboard has been integrated with the Chief Minister’s dashboard to provide real-time updates on schemes and programs.

Under innovative initiatives, an Artificial Intelligence-based system is being used to monitor grain stocks in government warehouses. This system supports real-time tracking, automated inventory counting, and security surveillance. In addition, a GIS-based local database covering health, education, water resources, and infrastructure has been developed, helping improve planning and resource management.

The official website of the Collector’s Office has been redesigned to be user-friendly and compatible across all devices, including mobile phones. A total of 19 notified services have been made fully available online through the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal. The entire process, from application to service delivery, is now digital.

Speaking on the achievement, Collector Rohan Ghuge said that the success is the result of teamwork and coordination among all officers and employees of the district administration. He dedicated the achievement to the citizens of Jalgaon.

The recognition is seen as a major milestone for the district and is expected to motivate the administration to continue delivering efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused services in the future.