Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Claims AAP Exodus Over Failed Promises, Welcomes 7 MPs’ Shift To BJP | X / IANS

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party was witnessing an exodus as it failed to fulfill its promises and betrayed people's trust.

He welcomed the decision of seven of Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak to quit the party, with Chadha saying all of them had merged with the BJP.

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Reacting to the dramatic development, Fadnavis said here that the "AAP came to power showing dreams to the people but failed to fulfill them, and instead betrayed the public trust."

Almost all the people who formed the AAP in the aftermath of the 'India Against Corruption' movement became disillusioned and exited the party over the past few years, the BJP leader said.

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Those who are still with the AAP too have realized that its leaders used the anti-corruption movement as a façade to grab power, Fadnavis stated.

AAP MPs were leaving the party as they believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

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To a question on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers protesting against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam over the latter's appeal to the state government to rethink its decision to make Marathi compulsory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai, Fadnavis said seeking primacy for Marathi in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra is not wrong.

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"We do not approve of violence....We will teach Marathi to auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra who do not know it, and not let injustice happen to anyone," Fadnavis said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)